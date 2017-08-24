100. That’s roughly the number of vehicles Mercedes will have on display next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany where some of them will be multiple versions of the S-Class Cabriolet facelift that is being teased here. It will share the spotlight with the coupe, with both set to adopt some subtle styling tweaks inside and out inherited from the sedan introduced earlier this year.

We are not holding our breath for any big changes considering the mid-cycle refresh the four-door model has brought only some mild updates to the headlights and taillights, along with subtle revisions of both bumpers. Diehard Mercedes fans will also notice a somewhat changed front grille, together with what will probably be additional alloy wheel designs and paint choices. Already visible through this teaser video is the dotted pattern of the taillights.

Perhaps bigger changes will occur inside the lavish cabin where the sedan has received a swanky new steering wheel that should find its way inside the coupe and convertible S-Class models. Mercedes will likely cram even more technology into its biggest droptop model, such as the Energizing Comfort system to create so-called “moods” that last for 10 minutes to boost comfort for those relaxing on the soft leather-wrapped seats.

But by far the most significant updates will take place underneath that long hood where a newly developed biturbo 3.0-liter V6 engine acts as the entry-level variant in the sedan’s lineup by offering 362 horsepower. The more practical body style in S560 and Maybach guises now comes with a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 rated at 463 hp, while the S63 uses a 603-hp configuration of the same eight-cylinder mill. As usual, the top dog will be the S65 with 612 hp generated by its silky smooth V12.

Besides bringing the updated S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet to IAA, Mercedes will also host the world premiere of the Project One hypercar (in near-production form) joined by a new EQ concept of a compact size.

Source: Mercedes-Benz