The long wait will soon be finally over – following tons of spy photos, Porsche will reveal the all-new 2018 Cayenne during a special ceremony at its Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory on August 29. The event will be broadcasted online and you can watch it live here at 9:00 PM CEST time on that day.

The German sports car manufacturer has also released a teaser sketch, previewing the third generation Cayenne. The image reveals the new premium SUV will represent a major departure in terms of design over the current model – it’s sleeker, slightly larger, and really well proportioned. Interestingly, the rear end of the car with its sharply sloping roofline appears to be highly influenced by the smaller Macan crossover.







Sharing its MLB Evo platform with the Audi Q7 and the forthcoming Volkswagen Touareg, the new Cayenne will be lighter and more technologically advanced than ever. At launch, Porsche will sell it with V6 and V8 turbo gasoline units, while the diesel options will be slightly delayed due to the company’s Dieselgate-related problems.

The automaker has already announced the 2018 Cayenne will receive a range-topping version in the form of the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which will be powered by the same hybrid powertrain that also works under the hood of the namesake Panamera variant. Expect the maximum power to be identical, which means the SUV will boost a gigantic 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

The all-new Cayenne might be the last generation of the model to receive a diesel engine. Porsche has already hinted it might drop the technology entirely in favor of hybrid and electric powertrains by the end of the decade or early 2020s.

We are only five days away from the grand premiere of the new Cayenne, so stay tuned and come back on August 29 to watch its opulent debut.

Source: Porsche