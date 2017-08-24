The all-new Volkswagen Touareg has been a long time in the making and thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer to see it without the annoying camouflage. Speaking yesterday evening at the T-Roc’s big reveal event, the man in charge at the VW core brand, Herbert Diess, announced the official premiere is slated to take place before November when production is set to begin.

A slideshow detailing start of production (SOP) dates for several VW models – including the new Touareg - emerged onto the web several months ago, but it’s nice to have confirmation straight from the company’s head honcho. As usual, assembly of the posh SUV will take place in Bratislava, Slovakia where the closely related Audi Q7 comes to life. It’s also the place where the next Porsche Cayenne will be built, along with the bodies of the much more expensive Bentley Bentayga. There’s a very good reason for that as all four are (or will be in the case of the Cayenne) underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s flexible MLB Evo platform bound to be used by the Italy-built Lamborghini Urus as well.

Getting back to the most affordable version of the five, the Touareg will adopt a number of discreet styling changes for its next iteration. The most obvious modification compared to its predecessor is going to be at the front where the headlights will meet the grille in the same vein as they do on the lovely Arteon. Thanks to the new underpinnings, it should lose a lot of weight, despite what will likely be a bump in size to enable a more spacious interior.





Speaking of the cabin, it will get the very best VW has to offer considering that unlike the mainstream Atlas, the Touareg is being billed as a luxury model with a price to match its position in the upper class. Plenty of soft-touch materials should find their way inside, along with a bounty of tech that will include everything from a digital instrument cluster to gesture controls to play around with the numerous functions of the infotainment system.

Depending on market, VW will sell the new Touareg with several four and six-cylinder TSI gasoline engines, but we all know the TDIs will account for most of the sales despite the Dieselgate ordeal. A plug-in hybrid derivative carrying the “GTE” suffix is likely in the works as well, but it might not be available from day one. 4Motion should be standard across the range in all markets.

If you have a moment or two to spare, take a trip down memory lane with our large throughout the years Touareg gallery below depicting the two previous generations.

Source: Autocar

