Volkswagen’s largest model offensive ever is in full swing and part of the lineup boost is the T-Roc, a compact SUV combining a smart-looking exterior with a high-tech interior. For an automaker of this size, VW surely took its sweet time coming out with a high-riding player in this hugely competitive segment, but better late than never.

We have to give them credit for drawing a fresh design that stands out among the company’s SUV offerings, which also include the Tiguan, Touareg, and the large Atlas (Teramont in China). The T-Roc is the smallest of the bunch, but aims to make up for it by fully taking advantage of the MQB platform.

Three gasoline and three diesel engines will be available, some of which will be hooked up to a 4Motion AWD system. Depending on what’s hiding underneath the hood, the T-Roc will feature a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. See our original post to learn all there is to know about the oily bits.

VW says its new compact SUV is one of the most spacious models in its class, with 445 liters of trunk space or as much as 1,290 liters once you fold down the rear seats. It will comfortably seat five people and protect them in case of an accident through a wide array of safety and assistance systems. Even the cheapest version money will buy is going to have city emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring as standard, along with automatic post-collision braking and a lane keeping assistant.

The list of goodies is quite extensive and includes front and rear LED lights, digital instrument cluster, and no less than ten optional driver assistance systems. Some relevant examples of the latter would have to be the adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. In addition, the T-Roc will be VW’s first SUV to be offered with a two-tone body finish, specifically with a contrasting hue for the roof area (including A-pillars, door mirror caps).

Following its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month, the VW T-Roc will go on sale in Europe this November. Pricing in Germany will be “in the €20,000 class.”

