With its first-ever compact crossover, Volvo says goodbye to in-car clutter.
Following last month’s teaser talking about the numerous personalization options set to be offered for the XC40, Volvo is back with another preview talking about practicality. You won’t find speakers on the doors because the Swedes have decided to relocate them in order to make the door pockets larger and therefore able to hold more voluminous items. How big you ask? Big enough to store a laptop AND a tablet. Alternatively, you could put two water bottles in there.
Not only will the XC40 represent Volvo’s first-ever compact crossover, but it will also be the first vehicle in the world to feature an air-ventilated, dashboard-mounted subwoofer. Designated areas for coins, cards, and charging cables have also been developed, along with usable space for wirelessly charging your smartphone. Should you prefer to use cables, there are several USB ports in there.
The glove compartment might not be the most attractive part of a car, but Volvo is attempting to make it more interesting by attaching a small fold-away hook. It will come in handy when you’ll want to secure small shopping bags. Even more usable space can be found underneath the front seats as both have storage areas for a variety of miscellaneous small items.
There are even slots for your credit cards to insert somewhere into the dashboard, while the central armrest boasts a generous area that can hold a tissue box. Volvo is making it easy for you to get rid of waste by installing a removable bin. Moreover, there’s a fold-up trunk divider with two hooks for shopping bags together with four load hooks. Under the load floor sits a private locking storage compartment for hiding precious items.
Thanks to a multitude of handy features, the automaker coming from a country that gave us Abba and Ikea is confident to say it is ending in-car clutter and is also guaranteeing everything will be within arm’s reach.
As to when we will actually get to see the XC40 in full, the Geely-owned brand mentions it will take the wraps off its smallest posh crossover “in the coming weeks.”
Source: Volvo