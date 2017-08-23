The arrival of the 2018 BMW M5 brought with it a more powerful engine, a lightly updated design, and some neat new performance options, like the ability to switch between two- or four-wheel drive. But the debut of the hot sedan already has us longing for something with a bit more junk in the trunk.

Thankfully, rendering artists at X-Tomi Design have come up with an M5 Touring that looks lovely with the new makeover. The last time BMW offered an M5 Touring, you may remember, was in 2007 with the arrival of the E61. Just a handful of those examples were even produced, and none were offered in the U.S. BMW skipped the touring trim altogether in the last-generation F10.







But this new rendering should be reason enough to revive the bigger boot. The new BMW M5 comes equipped with a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) 4.4-liter V8 and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing it to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds, and continue on to a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh)… or 189 mph (305 kmh) without the limiter.

The addition of the Touring model could, hypothetically, put together an impressive lineup of German wagons. The new Mercedes-AMG E63 comes equipped with as much as 604 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, while the upcoming new Audi RS 6 Avant could produce around the same. The outgoing model churned out a meager 553 hp (412 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.

Alas, the M5 Touring remains a rendering. So far no rumors have even hinted at BMW exploring the option on the new model. Still, we can dream...

Source: X-Tomi Design / Facebook



