As Fiat-Chrysler continues to be pursued by Chinese investors, another American automaker could be turning to the another automaker in the country for a potential partnership. This week Ford signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., Ltd., a major manufacturer of zero-emission cars in China.

The memorandum explores the possibility of a 50/50 joint venture between Ford and Anhui Zotye in development and marketing of a new line of electric vehicles. Anhui Zotye was one of the first manufacturers in the region to produce all-electric passenger vehicles, and sold more than 16,000 units through this July, representing a 56 percent growth over 2016. The proposed vehicles would not be sold under the Ford brand, but would carry a new nameplate entirely. More details on the proposed new brand would be discussed at a later date, says Ford.







"The potential to launch a new line of all-electric vehicles in the world’s largest auto market is an exciting next step for Ford in China," said Peter Fleet, Ford group vice president and president, Ford Asia Pacific. "Electric vehicles will be a big part of the future in China and Ford wants to lead in delivering great solutions to customers."

Experts predict that the market for new energy vehicles, or NEVs, in China will grow to six million units per year by the year 2025. Already the Blue Oval has confirmed that 70 percent of its own vehicles sold in China will have electrified powertrain options by 2025.

As part of its global electrification commitment, Ford will invest $4.5 billion into development of hybrid and electric vehicles, with a plan to introduce as many as 13 new electrified vehicles globally within the next five years. That plan will also include a small electric SUV that will be sold in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Source: Ford

