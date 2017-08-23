BMW has released a new set of teaser photos and a short video to whet our appetite for the forthcoming i8 Roadster. Unfortunately, the manufacturer doesn’t actually reveal anything new, save for about 30 seconds of video showing the roofless cars in action on some admittedly fantastic roads. And for good measure, BMW offers some social media posts that basically say the car is good on gas and friendly to baby seals.

As with the previous teaser, BMW says the i8 Roadster will be a 2018 model, but stops short of saying exactly when it will have an official unwrapping. That could take place in as little as a few weeks at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and actually, BMW does mention the roadster is in its final testing. Or, if we take the automaker by its literal word, we won’t get full disclosure for the topless hybrid until sometime next year.

Either way, here’s a recap of the current rumors surrounding this highly anticipated addition to BMW’s i series. The car will likely be based on the forthcoming refresh for the i8 coupe, which would suggest it will also feature the coupe’s bump in performance for the three-cylinder engine and electric motor. Those rumors say power will increase to 372 horsepower, while also offering better electric-only range.

As for the top, earlier spy photos and BMW’s previous teaser appear to show a traditional fabric design, but looks can be deceiving. It’s also not entirely clear whether the i8 will offer some kind of power top operation, or if it will simply lift out.

When it does go on sale, expect the i8 Roadster to be pricey. The standard coupe starts at $143,400, and the process of removing the top always adds something to the bottom line. Will the car live up to both that price tag and the hype that’s been building for some time now? We should know soon enough.

Source: BMW