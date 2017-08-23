For the first time in more than 99 years, North America experienced a total solar eclipse. The eclipse crossed over the entire contiguous U.S., from west to east, with a number of Americans able to view the eclipse in the "Path of Totality." Naturally, a phenomena such as this spawned some clever marketing by automakers.

Volvo, first and foremost, introduced a protective screen that could be placed atop the moonroof of the XC60 SUV. Other like Land Rover, Karma, and Mitsubishi instead opted to pair appropriate vehicles with images of the eclipse while it was taking place.

As part of Mitsubishi’s marketing campaign prior to the launch of the new Eclipse Cross, the company brought a number of social influencers out to Salem, Oregon, to experience the view of the eclipse, while also taking a look at the production-ready Eclipse Cross.

"It was an unprecedented marketing opportunity that we just couldn't let pass us by," said Francine Harsini, senior director, marketing, MMNA. "It's a big year for us at Mitsubishi Motors, and to kick off the campaign for the all-new Eclipse Cross CUV by successfully capturing content beneath a total eclipse of the sun was monumental."







Land Rover followed a similar strategy, bringing in photographer Alex Strohl to capture the new Discovery in the foreground of the eclipse. Strohl departed from Salt Lake City, Utah, and took a three-day trip in the new Discovery, finishing at Railroad Ridge in the heart of Sawtooth National Forest.

The trail, which is only available to off-road vehicles, rises in elevation from 6,000 to nearly 10,000 feet. The remote location was the perfect spot to capture the totality of the solar eclipse, all while promoting the new Land Rover Discovery.

Note one to be outdone, Karma and its new Revero luxury sedan also came out for the solar eclipse. The automaker took a multi-city photoshoot of the Revero along the "Path of Totality," and even released a new video celebrating the historic event.

"We felt it was essential to capture this rare phenomenon. It was an opportunity for us to both document the total solar eclipse and produce our own unique content to celebrate the company's ethos to lean on natural elements in what we do," said Jim Taylor, Karma Chief Revenue Officer.

Question is, which company did it best?



