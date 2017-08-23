Audi’s current vehicle lineup is symbolized by a single letter, followed by an accenting number, representing both the class and type of vehicle. Pretty straightforward. The A1, for example, is the smallest car-based offering in the lineup, and the Q7 is the largest SUV offering (until the Q8 arrives, at least).

But now Audi is deciding to make things even more complicated, for reasons we can’t fully understand. Two numbers will now be added to the back of every Audi vehicle alongside the current model designation and engine type. The numbers will depend on power output, and will range from 30 to 70.

The number "30," for example, will appear on all models with a power output of between 109 and 128 horsepower (81 and 96 kilowatts). The number "45," meanwhile, will reference a power output of between 226 and 248 hp (169 and 195 kW). The number "50" will represent cars with an output of between 281 to 308 hp (210 to 230 kW), and "55" will signify cars with an output of 328 to 368 hp (245 to 275 kW).





At the top of the range, the number "70," will signify Audi’s performance class, with models producing more than 536 hp (400 kW). Each of the numbers will be placed alongside TFSI, TDI, G-tron, or E-tron badges that may already be present. The chart below should help you somewhat decipher the confusing new nomenclature:

30 = 109-128 hp (81-91 kW)

35 = 147-160 hp (110-120 kW)

40 = 167-201 hp (125-150 kW)

45 = 226-248 hp (169-185 kW)

50 = 281-308 hp (210-230 kW)

55 = 328-368 hp (245-275 kW)

60 = 429-455 hp (320-340 kW)

70 = 536+ hp (400+ kW)

The number combinations are said to better identify Audi’s product range, especially those with electric and hybrid powertrains, as well as represent a hierarchy within the brand’s overall model range. "As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers," explained Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG.

"The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels."

The changes will begin with the new Audi A8, which will be available beginning this fall. The two six-cylinder engines will be predesignated with "50 TDI" and "55 TFSI" badges, representing power outputs of 286 and 340 hp (383 and 455 kW) respectively. In the months that follow, all Audi models will be launched with the new designation.

