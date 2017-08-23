Today is the absolutely right moment to look for a new hot hatch. The market is full of fresh, powerful, and different models in this otherwise niche segment. There’s something for everyone – track beasts, fast hatches with good everyday practicality, and well-balanced sporty coupes.

It’s a tough choice, though. On one side, there’s the absolute king of the hot hatch class, the most-powerful of them all, the Audi RS3. On the other side, the Ford Focus RS is also an all-wheel drive machine for significantly less money, while the Honda Civic Type R is the fresh FWD alternative.







New video from CarWow demonstrates us what the five coolest mega hatches on the market today are capable of. The folks compare the aforementioned Audi RS3, Ford Focus RS, and Honda Civic Type R to the Volkswagen Golf R and Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG.

We are not here to judge, but we’d definitely go for one of the three non-premium options. They offer nearly the same levels of excitement as the Audi and the Merc, but can be purchased for significantly less money.

Of course, your choice also depends on what you are looking for. If want a traditional, FWD hot hatch – then you should check out the new Civic Type R, but if you want AWD and an automatic gearbox, then the RS3 is your car. The Focus RS is somewhere in between with a 2.3-liter turbo engine, all-wheel drive, and a manual trans. All of five models have four-cylinder units, except for the RS3 with its 2.5-liter five-cylinder motor.

Which one is the fastest on a quarter-mile drag race? We won’t spoil it for you, just check out the video below and let us know in the comments section which one is your favorite.