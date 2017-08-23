Is there room for one more crossover in the automotive world? Volkswagen seems to think so as it’s about to take the wraps off the T-Roc. The painstakingly long teaser campaign has pretty much filled in almost all of the blanks, so even without having fully revealing images of the small CUV we already know how it’s going to look like both inside and out.

Featuring the model’s name on the center of the trunk lid like the Arteon (and the defunct Phaeton), VW’s new T-Roc will join the ever-growing MQB family of products that range in size from small cars like the Polo and Ibiza superminis to the Atlas large SUV. Much like the latter, the new crossover slotting below the Tiguan is heading to the United States, but it won’t be there until around 2019.

Meanwhile, the Portugal-built crossover is destined to go on sale in Europe towards the end of the year, following its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. The engine lineup will comprise the usual three- and four-cylinder TSI suspects, along with at least one much-criticized TDI. VW is expected to spice up the range with a mild hybrid version, which would represent a first for the core brand. Not only that, but there might even by a sporty R derivative further down the line.



In terms of looks, VW has made it clear the T-Roc will stand out from the current crop of conventionally styled models by adopting a “surprising progressive design.” Truth be told, it will have many things in common with its rich sister, the Audi Q2, but with its own traits. The company has already announced it will sell the crossover with a plethora of customization options, while all of the teasers released so far have shown goodies like all-LED headlights and a digital instrument cluster for tech geeks.

It won’t remain VW’s smallest crossover for a very long time as a tiny high-riding vehicle is in the works according to Auto Bild. Previewed by the Taigun concept some years ago, the model in question will be renamed T-Track and is set to ride on the same platform as the next-generation up! city car when it will arrive in 2020, at the earliest.

Source: Volkswagen