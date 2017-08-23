Insignia Country Tourer will also be there to steer you away from buying an SUV.

Opel, now part of the PSA empire, is en route to the Frankfurt Motor Show with several models that have been revealed online already, but without being exhibited in the metal. The IAA star belonging to the Rüsselsheim-based marque will no doubt be the Insignia GSi, a sporty midsize model that has cousins in a couple of parts around the world: the Buick Regal GS in North America and the Holden Commodore in Australia.

Even though it’s not a full-on OPC version, the resurrected GSi badge slapped onto the Insignia’s trunk lid manages to make the car quicker than the old V6-powered Insignia OPC despite losing two cylinders. There are some very good reasons for that, with the most obvious one being the massive 160 kilograms (353 pounds) weight loss. It packs a 260-horsepower punch coming from a turbocharged four-cylinder, 2.0-liter gasoline engine generating a more than decent 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. Alternatively, Opel will eventually sell you the car with a newly developed beefy diesel mill and spy shots have shown a wagon is also in the works.


Next on Opel’s IAA list is the Grandland X, which started out in life as a Peugeot 3008 before getting a skin transplant. The compact crossover will be positioned above the Crossland X, itself derived from the Peugeot 2008. Sadly, both CUVs won’t be available with an all-wheel-drive layout, not even as an option. If you’re in the market for an AWD-equipped Opel crossover, you’ll have to get the Mokka.

From its adaptive full-LED headlights and electrically operated handsfree tailgate to Wi-Fi hotspot and a 360-degree camera, the Grandland X is brimming with the latest tech offered by Opel. It also gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration as well as the handy OnStar assistance system.


The Insignia Country Tourer is also heading to Frankfurt for the anti-SUV crowd thanks to its standard AWD with torque vectoring, jacked-up suspension, and plastic body cladding giving it a rugged exterior appearance. Closely related to the Regal TourX and the Commodore Tourer, the new Insignia version sits 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) higher than the regular wagon to better tackle bumpy roads without having to worry about scratching the lower section of the bumpers.

Last but not least, Opel has announced the Vivaro Tourer will be on display at IAA and it will be joined by an unspecified Vivaro version. A fancy Insignia customized by Opel Exclusive is going to be there as well to highlight the numerous personalization options that are being offered for the company’s flagship model.

Source: Opel

Be part of something big