The refreshed Lexus NX crossover and CT hatchback look largely the same, albeit with some slightly different clothing and accessories. Both models are set to share the stage at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show to show off some minor styling enhancements inside and out, and new technology to help enforce the brand’s new “Experience Amazing” tagline.

The Lexus NX’s facelift includes a redesigned front bumper and grille, adorned with new projector headlamps that look more similar to the brand’s LC coupe. Out back, the compact crossover gets slightly squintier taillights and a reshaped rear bumper with L-shaped chrome accents.

On the inside, the NX is most notably graced with a beautiful 10.3-inch center infotainment display and utilizes redesigned HVAC switches, and metallic-satin-finished controls.

Underneath, the NX receives minor improvements to its suspension and employs the new Adaptive Variable Suspension System to improve overall ride and handling.

The sole European market powertrain – a 2.5-liter engine paired with two electric motors – soldiers on, as well as the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for other markets.

Next to the NX, the updated CT will flaunt its refreshed front fascia, more aggressive grille design, and new LED daytime running lights.

At the back, the rear bumper receives similar L-shaped design elements with new, slightly 3D taillights. As we previously reported, the new CT will not reach American shores due to poor sales.

The little hybrid hatch is also granted with the massive 10.3-inch center display found in the freshened NX crossover, accented with new interior color schemes, and finishes.

Although the 1.8-liter gas engine matched with an electric motor powertrain remains, the CT gains the Lexus Safety System that comes with a Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams.

At the Lexus display, in place of the traditional press conference, the brand is offering a look at these refreshed models through the lens of augmented glasses with a guided tour from the brand’s head of Lexus Europe, Alain Uyttenhover.

