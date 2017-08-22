Leading up to the debut of the new Jeep Wrangler (JL) and Jeep Wrangler pickup (JT), details are continuing to trickle out in regards to America’s favorite off roader. Already we know that the exterior will gain an evolutionary design in line with the current Wrangler, while the cabin will be healthily updated with plenty of added tech – but new rumors suggest the pickup version could come with a different name entirely.

According to JLWranglerForums, the new Wrangler-based pickup will bear the name "Jeep Scrambler." The last time we saw the Scrambler nameplate was in 1986 atop the body of the CJ-8 pickup. Jeep renewed the trademark for the nameplate in 2015, suggesting it could be used in later iterations.

Like the CJ-7 and CJ-8 before it, the new proposed Jeep Wrangler will be based on an extended version of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL platform. The new body-on-frame platform is said to feature an aluminum intensive construction, which will hopefully help in overall fuel economy.







Along with a proposed turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine estimated to produce somewhere near 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts), the range will be joined by a more powerful gas V6, as well as a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel, according to the report. A hybrid option has also been rumored, both in the Wrangler and the new Ram, but that remains to be seen.

The new JT pickup will follow in the footsteps of predecessors before it and come with a three-piece removable roof. Three roof options will be available at launch, including a black three-piece hard top, a body color three-piece hard top, and a premium black sunrider soft top. The roof design will pair with a new front fascia, and similar updated styling cues throughout. Don’t expect a revolutionary makeover to the Wrangler’s iconic look.

The new Wrangler is scheduled to make its debut in just a few months before beginning construction early in 2018. The Wrangler pickup, meanwhile, won’t be unveiled until late in 2018 before going on sale early in 2019. Both the Wrangler and the Wrangler pickup will be built at Jeep’s Toledo, Ohio production facility, which recently underwent a $700 million upgrade in preparation.

Source: JLWranglerForums



