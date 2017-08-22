If Porsche Design’s $3,500 911 Soundbar, which copies the look of a 911 GT3 exhaust, is a too expensive for your home stereo setup, then the brand now has a more affordable option. The 911 Speaker doesn’t imitate the production parts quite as closely, but the price drops to a somewhat more reasonable $599.







The set of speakers look like the dual exhausts that poke out of a GT3, and Porsche Design makes the housing out of aluminum and finishes it in high-gloss black. The compact device measures 11.42 inches long, 6.1 inches wide, and 4.7 inches tall (290 x 155 x 120 millimeters). The 60-watt system boasts Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity for pairing with devices up to nearly 33 feet away (10 meters). An onboard lithium-ion battery provides 24 hours of tunes, and the gadget supports voice commands.

By buying two of them, owners unlock a neat feature. A pair of the devices can pair together to offer stereo sound, where each one would function as the left or right component, or the gadgets can broadcast the same music from separate places for filling a large space with sound.







The 911 Speaker will be available in the United States in mid-October, just in time for Halloween and holiday parties. Buyers can pre-order it on the Porsche Design Website, now.

If you’re in the market for an automotive-inspired stereo, there are other high-end options available. For example, the aforementioned the 911 Soundbar has a 200-watt output and offers a 2.1 virtual surround. In addition, the iXosst Esavox 6.1 with a design by Automobili Lamborghini uses the exhaust pipes from an Italian supercar but costs a pricey 19,900 euros ($23,415 at current exchange rates). Other choices are the handsome Naim for Bentley Mu-so and Mu-so Qb home stereos with 450 watts and 300 watts of output respectively. The Mu-so goes for 1,195 pounds ($1,533) and the Qb is 750 pounds ($963).

Source: Porsche Design