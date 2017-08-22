Hide press release Show press release

Hagerty, the world’s largest network for people who love cars and collectible vehicles, today announced it has acquired Classics&Exotics, the nation’s only peer-to-peer online marketplace for classic cars, and relaunched it as DriveShare by Hagerty.

“DriveShare gives people an easy way to get behind the wheel of cars they’ve always wanted to drive,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “Our goal is to provide a common platform that connects enthusiasts and owners to expand the community of people who love cars.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Classics&Exotics quickly became the Airbnb of vintage and exotic cars by linking car owners with pre-screened, highly qualified motorists seeking a unique driving experience or the perfect vehicle for weddings and other events.

“I started this company so people could try out these amazing vehicles and owners could make a little money to defray the cost of ownership, and that’s still the mission today for DriveShare,” said Classics&Exotics founder Peter Zawadzki, who has joined Hagerty as director of DriveShare. “It’s a great way to bring more people into the hobby. What we’ve seen is that people who rent these cars often become classic car owners themselves.”

DriveShare is the latest step in Hagerty’s steady evolution as a company. Founded in 1984 to sell specialized insurance to owners of wooden boats, Hagerty is now the world’s largest specialty insurance provider for classic vehicles of all kinds. The Hagerty Valuation Tool is widely viewed by the vintage car community and automotive media as the gold standard for current values and market trend insights. Hagerty, the magazine, is among the highest circulation car magazines of any kind in the country. Hagerty also offers Hagerty Plus, the industry's first membership program for people who love cars offering a variety of tailored services and benefits including the most comprehensive roadside service for collector vehicles.

Every DriveShare rental includes up to $1 million in insurance protection and access to a comprehensive full-service roadside assistance program designed specifically for classic vehicles. DriveShare is available at www.DriveShare.com.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHAT KIND OF CAR CAN I RENT?

You’ll find a wide range of vehicles in the DriveShare garage. You can choose by make and model, year, transmission, and many other options. Naturally, you have the choice of price range as well.

IS THERE A SECURITY DEPOSIT?

Yes. DriveShare requires a security deposit (minimum $500) before you drive any car. For more details visit www.driveshare.com.

HOW DOES PICK UP AND DROP OFF WORK?

Each owner will arrange pickup and drop off locations with the renter. Many owners are willing to drive a certain amount of miles to meet with the renter.

WHAT IF THERE IS AN ISSUE WITH THE CAR?

All DriveShare vehicles come with Hagerty Plus, the industry's most comprehensive roadside service, including 24/7 roadside assistance, dispatch operators who understand and care about classic cars, flatbed towing with soft straps, dispatch for lockouts, battery jumps, tire changes and emergency fuel delivery. Roadside assistance is included with every rental at no cost to the owner or renter.

CAN I RENT A CAR FOR AN UPCOMING EVENT?

Absolutely. Many of the vehicles listed on our site are also available for events and special occasions, such as weddings. Some owners may offer a discounted daily rate for an event rental.

HOW DO I BECOME AN APPROVED DRIVESHARE DRIVER?

Renters are required to be vetted and approved by DriveShare. To be an approved driver, you must go through our sign up process and submit your driver's license information. We check your driving history to ensure it meets our eligibility requirements and if it does, you can drive during any DriveShare reservation. Currently, rental drivers must be at least 30 years old. Should a non-approved driver be allowed to drive the vehicle, the renter will become fully liable for any damage and fines that may occur.

HOW DO I RENT MY VEHICLE ON DRIVESHARE?

To list a car on DriveShare, visit www.driveshare.com. Owners have full control of each rental. Set the price, mileage, vehicle availability and deposit. Review the renter’s profile to see their rental history and rental certifications before you approve the rental.