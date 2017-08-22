All you need to do is get approved, and you could be driving classic and exotic cars whenever you please.

Have you ever wanted to cruise around in an old Rolls-Royce, or experience the thrill of the open ride while behind the wheel of a classic Jaguar? Well now you can, without having to pay the six-or seven-figure sum that comes with owning one of those classics. Hagerty is launching a sort of Airbnb rental service for classic and exotic cars alike, connecting owners with those looking to try out the vehicle for a weekend, or an afternoon.

Hagerty is calling it "Driveshare," and describing it as "a peer-to-peer enthusiast car rental community." The new company will be built on the backbone of Classics&Exotics, a vehicle rental agency that was founded in 2014 and based Cape Cod, Massachusetts, which was acquired and relaunched under the Hagerty DriveShare brand. 

"DriveShare gives people an easy way to get behind the wheel of cars they’ve always wanted to drive," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Our goal is to provide a common platform that connects enthusiasts and owners to expand the community of people who love cars."

More Classic Cars:


A wide variety of cars are available to rent, everything from classic muscle cars to modern exotics. Cars can be searched on the DriveSHare website, with pick up and drop off arranged by the owner and the renter. The service costs as little as $500 for a security deposit, with rental prices varying by vehicles and owners. Users must to go through a thorough vetting and approval process before joining the DriveShare network. 

Each DriveShare rental includes up to $1 million in insurance protection. Hagerty even offers access a comprehensive full-service roadside assistance program, pending your rented vehicle should run into any issues. 

"[DriveShare] is a great way to bring more people into the hobby. What we’ve seen is that people who rent these cars often become classic car owners themselves." said Peter Zawadzki, founder of Classics&Exotics and new director at DriveShare.

Source: Hagerty

Be part of something big