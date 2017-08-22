Cadillac will give the 2018 CTS-V sedan a wintery overhaul by introducing the new Glacier Metallic Edition. Limited to just 115 units in recognition of Cadillac’s 115-year history, the high-performance four-doors have a smoky light gray exterior color that reminds us of an overcast January day.







Cadillac goes far beyond giving the Glacier Metallic Edition just some special paint, though. The models come standard with the Carbon Fiber Package that uses the lightweight material for the front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler, and diffuser. The models ride on a set of 19-inch wheels with Midnight Silver pockets, too. To break up the dark appearance, the Brembo brake calipers are dark red. The exterior also features illuminated door handles. The result is quite a stylish appearance that appears both luxurious and sporty.

Inside, Glacier Metallic Edition comes with Recaro sport seats in Jet Black. The Luxury Package is also standard, which adds tri-zone climate control, split-folding rear seat, heated rear seat, sunshades in the back, a 110-volt power outlet, and rearview mirror-mounted camera. A sunroof and the Performance Data Recorder come with this special edition, too.







Cadillac keeps the CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition mechanically identical as the standard models. Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 630 pound-feet (855 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox routes the output to the road.

The CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition costs $103,885 including destination. In comparison, a stock example of the sedan costs buyers $87,990. Caddy will deliver 105 examples of the special sedan in September. The remaining 10 will arrive later. Buyers will also get two days of training at the Cadillac V-Performance Academy.

Source: Cadillac