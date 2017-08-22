What's there | Visiting | Latest Frankfurt news |

What is it?

The Frankfurt Motor Show takes place every second September, alternating with the Paris Motor Show. Both are wildly popular shows, attracting over a million visitors each time they're held.

Between the Geneva show in March and Frankfurt/Paris in September, these are the biggest events in the European automotive calendar.

The Frankfurt event takes place in the back garden of Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW, all of which have been impacted to a great or lesser extent by the Dieselgate scandal. Will the usual hubris be a little more muted this year? We’ll have to see.

In many ways, the big pre-story of the Frankfurt motor show in 2017 is the fact that so many manufacturers won’t be there. Alfa Romeo, DS, Fiat, Infiniti, Jeep, Nissan, Peugeot, Mitsubishi, and Volvo have all said they’re giving the event a miss.

What’s going to be revealed at the Frankfurt show?

Audi

The new A8 will definitely be on the Audi stand, but beyond that there's no confirmation of what we can expect. It could be we'll see the RS4 Avant on display, and potentially a first look at the new A7 Sportback.

Bentley

The Continental GT has been going forever, so it's about time we saw a new model. It'll be based on the EXP Speed 10 concept car, which had some lovely styling. The new GT will be full of new tech, and we should even see a hybrid option.

BMW

If it gets a bit quiet on any of the other stands, you need only head to BMW to see some action. The Munich-based car maker will be bringing its new 6 Series GT, an i8 hybrid convertible, the new X3 SUV, a seven-seat X7 concept, and the new M5. Phew!

Perhaps the most interesting of the new reveals will be the i3S, a hot-hatch version of the i3 electric vehicle. Looks like BMW found a new niche to fill.

Dacia

We quite like the Duster. It's been around since 2012, although its budget interior styling looks like something from the 1990s. An all-new car is just what the doctor ordered – but don't expect Dacia to tinker with the Duster formula too much...

Honda

Honda tried out hybrid technology early on, but then it ditched the concept before having a rethink. Cripes, it gets complicated. Let's keep it simple with an all-new European CR-V SUV being launched at Frankfurt, which will have a hybrid powertrain option.

The new facelifted Honda Jazz will be there too, as well as the first glimpse of a new platform Honda's going to use for its electric vehicles.

Hyundai

We've already had a good poke around the new i30 N hot hatch and we liked what we saw. Frankfurt marks the public debut for the new effort from South Korea. Also coming along is the company's new Kona SUV.

Jaguar

We've already seen the new E-Pace SUV do a barrel roll at its launch event – can Jaguar top that in Frankfurt? No, no it can't.

Kia

It seems like ages since we got a first look at the new Stonic SUV, but Frankfurt marks the car's official public debut. We'll be driving the car soon.

Lamborghini

Will we finally get to see the new Urus SUV at Frankfurt? We've seen concept versions of the car already, but the production car has not yet been revealed.

Mercedes

The big news for the three-pointed star at Frankfurt is the AMG Project One hypercar, which will use the same powertrain setup as you'll find in Lewis Hamilton's F1 car. Slightly drier in a rainstorm though.

It will be joined by a new EQ concept, a GLC-based fuel cell concept, and the facelifts for the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet in both standard and AMG trims. Plus, the X-Class pickup truck will also be on display.

Porsche

Well, it only feels like yesterday we were all arguing about whether the new Cayenne would pollute the Porsche brand irrevocably and now we're on to the third generation of the monster SUV. They grow up so fast.

In more traditional models – at least as far as the purists are concerned – look out for the new 911 Speedster.

Renault

It feels like Renault has been teasing the Renaultsport Megane for ages, and in Frankfurt we'll finally get to see the thing in the metal and judiciously placed carbon fiber.

Seat

The Arona SUV feels like a familiar face, but Frankfurt will mark its public debut.

Suzuki

We've had a few glimpses of the new Swift Sport, but the much-anticipated hot hatch from Japan will have the wraps taken off in Germany. Another one to add to our looking-forward-to-driving-in-2018 list.

Opel/Vauxhall

The performance version of the Insignia, the GSI-badged variant, has been revealed to the world in the digital realm, so we'll be able to check it out in the flesh in Frankfurt. Another addition to the range will be the Grandland X, a small SUV that sounds like a hip-hop album.

Volkswagen

We're driving the car soon, but Frankfurt marks the public debut of the all-new and slightly massive Polo. We'll have seen the new T-Roc by the time the show rolls around, but that new SUV will also be taking its public bow at the motor show.

Can I go?

You can! It would be a shame to leave it all just for the journalists to enjoy. After the kerfuffle of the two press days, Messe Frankfurt is open between 7 AM and 9 PM from 16-24 September 2017 for members of the public to enjoy the latest metal. A ticket for one of the workdays (18-22) costs 12 euros while one for the weekend days (16, 17, 23 or 24) is 14 euros. Keep in mind these prices are available if you book online because on site these are slightly higher. Here is the link to info about tickets and prices.

The show venue is a convenient 15-minute walk from the main train station In Frankfurt. If you drive an electric car, you get free parking at Messe Frankfurt, so that's nice.

There are test drives available, a gallery of 1970s-era vintage cars, activities for children and even a jobs fair for automotive industry careers. Check out iaa.de for full details.

Where can I see all of the news from Frankfurt?

It's like we're writing these questions ourselves. We've got all of the latest news and video content from the Frankfurt show – if you want to see all of the stories as they come in, keep a weather eye on our special Frankfurt show page where everything will be displayed.