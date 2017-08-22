Sales start soon.

Earlier this year we reported Volkswagen will continue selling its previous generation Tiguan in the United States alongside the all-new version of the model. Now, the German manufacturer has revealed the entry-level Tiguan Limited will go on sale very soon with prices starting at $21,995 and will deliver “low complexity and high value in the compact SUV space.”

Тhe vehicle is based on the original platform of the Tiguan and will be offered with only one trim level. Standard equipment includes front-wheel drive, 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, cloth seating upholstery, infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Optionally available will be а 4Motion all-wheel drive system ($1,975), and a Wheel Package ($495) that adds 17-inch aluminum-alloys.

The 2017 Tiguan Limited will be powered exclusively by a 2.0-liter TSI turbo gasoline engine producing 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 207 pound-feet (281 Newton-meters) of torque. The EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 20 miles per gallon city and 24 mpg highway.

The optional four-wheel drive system is the well-known electro-hydraulic 4Motion mechanism that delivers drive to all four wheels automatically “without any buttons to press or levers to pull.”

Last year Volkswagen managed to sell about 43,000 copies of the old Tiguan, just before the new model arrived. According to previous reports, the company will sell the Tiguan Limited for two more years, but the SUV won’t benefit from the newly-announced six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty for the new Tiguan and the Atlas SUVs.

For a comparison, the all-new second generation Tiguan starts at $25,680 and a total of eight trim levels are available. The range-topping SEL 4Motion model costs at least $37,340, making it more than $15,000 more expensive than the Tiguan Limited. For that price, customers get a vehicle based on a new platform, featuring an array of safety and assist systems, and cool features like Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit.

Source: Volkswagen

