Six videos with the super sedan, one for each 100 hp the mighty V8 engine produces.
The all-new M5 is finally here to give the Mercedes-AMG E63 a run for its money in the niche of stupendously powerful midsize sedans. While it may not look all that different than a sensible 520d, it’s hiding a couple of big secrets underneath its somewhat understated metal. BMW’s engineers have worked their magic to give the familiar 4.4-liter V8 engine a pair of new turbochargers, which corroborated with the increased fuel injection pressure, have dialed the output to a monstrous 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and an astounding 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque.
For the first time in an M5, some of the Bavarian muscle can be channeled to the front wheels as well taking into account the range-topping 5 Series now comes with xDrive as standard equipment. Not to worry, you can still turn it off and enable a pure rear-wheel-drive mode to shred the tires in a drift session.
Priced at €117,900 in Germany where it will be available on order from September, the BMW M5 is more expensive than a standard E63 (€110,110), yet cheaper than the E63 S (€121,891). Should you be willing to dig deeper into your pockets for a shiny new M5, there’s a First Edition featuring a fancy Frozen Dark Red Metallic paint from the BMW Individual catalog that will jack up the starting price by €19,500 to a grand total of €137,400. Only 400 units will be available, with 50 examples heading to United States.
You won’t have to rob a bank to drive the M5 in the virtual world as it will be much more attainable to drift in the forthcoming Need for Speed Payback game launching on November 10 worldwide for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.
The M5 follows the M2’s debut in 2015 when the Need for Speed title came out. Going back in time, the M3 GTR was playable in Shift (2009), as was the M3 in the hugely successful Most Wanted (2005). Even the original NFS game from 1999 had an M5, so there’s an 18-year tie-up between BMW and the long-lasting video game franchise.
Source: BMW