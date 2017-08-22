"The Mercedes-Benz of minibuses" can carry up to 18 passengers and has room for a fridge.

It’s not just cars, SUVs, and trucks that are receiving the special edition treatment as Mercedes is giving the Sprinter minibus a 10-year anniversary version based on the Travel 65 model fitted with a plethora of extra trinkets. Only 50 examples will be made and buyers will get to pick from several seating arrangements for 15 to 18 people, plus an optional tour guide seat. At an additional cost, it can be equipped with vis-à-vis seating and a fridge to keep beverages and food nice and cool while on the go.

But what makes the minibus worthy of its special status? For starters, it can be had with either a tenorite grey paint featuring a brushed aluminum theme for the side profile or with a diamond white hue combined with brushed steel accents on the sides. Depending on choice, the two come with different seat designs featuring orange or light blue piping as well as grey or dark blue leather headrests.

As it would be appropriate for a limited-run vehicle of any kind, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Travel 65 10 Year Edition as it’s known by its full name comes packed with a generous amount of kit. It gets everything from a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and reversing camera to a bus intercom (with handheld microphone) and a start-up assistant. More important are the extra wide passenger seats that come bundled with handy folding tables.

Being based on the top-of-the-line Travel 65, it means the jubilee edition boasts an air-sprung rear axle along with separate air conditioning for the driver and passengers. It also has plenty of other amenities, including side ventilation slits, footrests, adjustable steering wheel, auxiliary heating, and service sets with reading spots. Separate air vents are part of the standard equipment, as are curtains and a generous two-cubic-meter luggage area.

Launched in 2007 and updated in 2013, the Sprinter-based minibus largely targets small groups of travellers. A new-generation Sprinter is being tested and is expected to come out at some point in 2018 in the usual configurations, with a fully electric derivative also on the agenda.

