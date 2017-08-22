The Golf Sportsvan may not be the most exciting car in the world, but with its taller roof and longer body compared to the regular hatchback, it’s a solid choice for people with practicality in mind. Volkswagen presented the mid-cycle refresh for the regular Golf hatch and wagon in November 2016, but it’s only now their minivan cousin is receiving the goodies just in time for the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.

The peeps from Wolfsburg describe it as being an “extensive update,” though the changes are not actually that significant. Needless to say, these are in line with those applied onto the other two Golf body styles, bringing a slightly modified exterior with an array of evolutionary design tweaks. Gone are the optional xenon headlights as instead the 2018 Golf Sportsvan comes with swanky full-LED lights for those eager to upgrade from the halogen setup. At the back, all versions of the compact minivan feature LED taillights as standard.

Customers will get to pick from five new alloy wheel designs for 16- to 18-inch sets, along with this Cranberry Red paint and the new-generation infotainment systems. The latter top out at the 9.2-inch system featuring gesture control and capacitive-touch buttons, prompting VW to say “conventional buttons and controls are a thing of the past” if you’re willing to fork out the extra money commanded by the Discover Pro infotainment.

Other novelties brought by the facelift include additional options for decorative trims, fabrics, and leather upholsteries. On the tech side, we find the Media Control app allowing you to control some of the infotainment’s functions straight from a tablet connected to the vehicle through Wi-Fi. In the unfortunate event of a crash, there’s now an automatic accident notification joined by roadside servicing and service scheduling as part of the optional “Security & Service” package.

The Golf Sportsvan is safer than ever thanks to the inclusion of Pedestrian Monitoring, Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Assist, Trailer Assist, and VW’s most recent version of Park Assist and the proactive occupant protection system.

Sales are scheduled to kick off at home in Germany this fall where the Golf Sportsvan will be available with three TSI engines and two TDIs. Some of the gasoline mills will benefit from cylinder deactivation technology that will turn off two of the four cylinders to slash fuel consumption and emissions when you won’t need the engine’s full power.

The Golf Sportsvan is kind of a rare sight on European roads and it seems highly unlikely the facelift will lure in considerably more buyers. That being said, it should be on your radar if you're in the market for a more practical Golf that’s not a wagon.

Source: Volkswagen