With a 94 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a booming $167.8 million at the box office, Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver is what most critics would consider a "commercial success." The film centers around Ansel Elgort’s character, and specifically the red Subaru WRX that he’s driving. Now you can get behind the wheel of that very same car.

One of the Subaru Impreza WRXs used as a stunt car in the film is up for sale on eBay. It’s a fully-loaded 2006 Limited, and comes with a clear title and 158,000 miles on the odometer. With more than 39 bids already registered at the time of writing, the price is up to $40,300, which is expensive. But it's no ordinary WRX, to be fair.







The car was converted to rear-wheel drive specifically for the drift scenes in the movie. It also received an upgraded rear differential, as well as the turbo off a 2004 STI. The car was tuned by Doug Wilkes at DBW Motorsport, and was also used in the music video for "Chase Me," by Danger Mouse, Big Boi, and Run the Jewels. It was also the same vehicle on display for the L.A. red carpet premier of the film.

The car runs and drives without issue, and apart from some minor dings and scratches that happened during filming, it looks to be in well-kept condition. The WRX originally came from the factory wearing a grey finish, but was converted to the red pictured here for use in the film. It’s one of just three remaining examples that were used in the film, according to the seller.

Just a little over four days are left on the auction, so we expect to price to climb significantly… though, we don’t suspect it to will anywhere near as pricey as the O.J. Bronco, which was recently listed for a whopping $750,000, or the James Bond AMC Hornet, which was estimated to go for as much as $350,000 at auction.







Source: eBay via Jalopnik



