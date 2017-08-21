A new spy video shows the next-gen Hyundai Veloster running around the Nürburgring. The exhaust pops during shifts at one point in this clip, suggesting this is the hardcore N variant.







There are two Veloster test mules on display here. One of them features heavy camouflage that does a fantastic job of hiding the styling. The other wears significantly less cladding, and the swirling camouflage provides a much better look at the wide-mouthed front end.

The Veloster handles the track well, and the vehicle sounds great. The exhaust note is aggressive without being obnoxious but still pops a few times to show that it means business.

The next-gen model of Hyundai’s sporty hatchback features an evolutionary upgrade of the current design that features sharper, more aggressive lines. Touches like the big wheels, prominent wing, and large diffuser provide further evidence that the less-camouflaged car in this clip is likely the N variant.







Hyundai hasn’t discussed official info about the next-gen Veloster yet. For now, we suspect the N version might share the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with the i30 N. The mill is available in 250 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 275 hp (202 kW). Lower in the range, the standard i30 is available with powertrains like a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 138 hp (103 kW) and 179 lb-ft (242 Nm) of torque. It wouldn’t be too surprising if this powerplant shows up in the standard-trim Veloster.

While the i30 N likely remains forbidden fruit for the foreseeable future, Hyundai says the Veloster N has significantly better odds of crossing the Atlantic. The standard trim of the next-gen Veloster should debut in 2018, and the Korean automaker would likely stagger the release of the N variant by bringing it out a few months later.