With a 0-62 time of 3.4 seconds, and 553 pound-feet of torque, it's the quickest, most powerful M5 yet.

The wait is over. Following a series of leaked images and video, spy shots, and teasers,  the new BMW M5 is officially here – and it’s powerful. Using an updated version of the outgoing version’s 4.4-liter biturbo V8, the new M5 produces an impressive 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) between 5,600 and 6,700 rpm, and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of maximum torque. That number is up from the 575 hp (428 kW) and 500 lb-ft (677 Nm) of torque found on the previous model.

With all that added power, the new M5 can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds, and will continue on to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh)… or 189 mph (305 kmh) if you remove the limiter. Power is routed through a new eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox, with a trio of optional driving modes: Efficient, Sport, and Sport Plus. Power is sent to all four wheels via an M xDrive system, with the option to cycle between 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD, and even the ability to turn off the stability control entirely.


The exterior, as noted by the leaked images, receives a subtle but noticeable update over the outgoing model. The dual kidney grille remains, naturally, with new headlights, and a lower diffuser in line with current M models like the M2. In the rear, the taillights have been updated significantly, and a larger diffuser is now present. The same quad exhaust tips carry over.

A set of 19-inch alloy wheels come standard, with the option for 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport cup tires. Buyers can opt for a set of carbon ceramic brake discs at an extra cost, which trim the overall curb weight by a cool 50 pounds (23 kilograms). The new BMW M5 tips the scales at just 4,089 pounds (1,0855 kilograms), shedding nearly 200 pounds (90 kilograms) over the outgoing model (4,287 pounds / 1,945 kilograms). Polymers reinforced with carbon fiber (PRFC) elements in the roof and throughout the bodywork are in part to thank.

In the cabin, new features like the steering wheel, seats, and upholstery give the M5 an even sportier feel. Portions of the steering wheel and center console, meanwhile, come standard with a carbon fiber trim accented with a red outline. A heads-up display accents the large center infotainment screen.

The new BMW M5 will start at €117,900 in Europe, with orders beginning this September, and deliveries following in Spring of 2018. The BMW M5 First Edition, pictured here in red, will be limited to just 400 examples worldwide, and will include BMW Individual Frozen Dark Red Metallic paintwork, an extra €19,500 over the standard model. The new BMW M5 will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show.


