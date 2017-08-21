The new body kit boosts maximum downforce to 849 pounds from a stock 683 pounds.

Koenigsegg used Monterey Car Week as an opportunity to debut new body components for Regera and factory-made aesthetic upgrades for the old CCX. The company had quite a fleet of its rare hypercars on display during The Quail, A Motorsports Reunion.

The new Regera Aero Package includes new front and rear winglets for the high-speed hybrid, plus the addition of a deeper front spoiler. According to Koenigsegg, the pieces boost the body’s maximum downforce to 849 pounds (385 kilograms), from the stock 683 pounds (310 kg). The sharp-edged additions also make the hypercar look a little meaner, although it’s plenty aggressive in standard form. The example on display in Monterey is first Regera for a buyer in the United States. 

The tweaks only effect the Regera’s body. Power still comes from a 5.0-liter biturbo V8 and three electric motors that produce a total of 1,500 horsepower (1,119 kilowatts) and 1,475 pound-feet (2,000 Newton-meters) of torque. The setup lets the hypercar reach 248 miles per hour (400 kilometers per hour) in an unfathomable 20 seconds. Koenigsegg’s Direct Drive powertrain means there isn’t a traditional transmission routing power to the rear wheels.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering 2017

Koenigsegg also showed that it didn’t forgot previous clients by debuting the Ghost Package for the CCX lineup at its Monterey display. The upgrade fits the rear diffuser and carbon fiber wheels from the Agera, plus the side mirrors from the Agera RS. There’s also a larger front splitter and a twin-deck rear wing. A replaced exhaust is the sole mechanical update. Koenigsegg says that these parts stem from consulting with existing CCX and CCXR owners, and the firm offers these components to them either as a whole or piecemeal.

