KOENIGSEGG AT MONTEREY CAR WEEK 2017

August 17, 2017 – Ängelholm, Sweden

Koenigsegg Automotive will enjoy their biggest ever presence at any event in the United States during Monterey Car Week 2017. Highlights include:

Koenigsegg Regera Aero Package

Agera RS armada

‘Ghost’ package now available for CCX and CCXR

Displays at The Quail, Cannery Row, and Laguna Seca

KOENIGSEGG REGERA

Koenigsegg will display its latest iteration of the Regera at The Quail – A Motorsport Gathering, on Friday, August 18. The Regera will be far from alone, however, with a small fleet of Agera RS and earlier models also scheduled for display at the event.

The Regera on display showcases Koenigsegg’s new Regera Aero Package, which adds new front and rear winglets and a deeper front spoiler. The new rear winglets are designed to complement the top-mounted, fully stowable rear spoiler.

The Aero Package raises the available downforce on the Regera to 385kg, compared to 310kg on a Regera in standard trim.

The baseline numbers for the Regera will amaze visitors to The Quail. 3 electric motors. 1 twin-turbocharged V8. 1500 horsepower. 1475 ft lbs of torque. 0-400 km/h (0-248 mph) in just 20 seconds. And all of that from a car with NO transmission.

Beyond the numbers, the Regera is a technical tour-de-force, a rolling collection of world firsts and world bests. It combines motorsport-grade battery technology, three powerful electric motors and Koenigsegg’s proven twin-turbo V8 engine to produce a prodigious 1500hp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via the first direct drive system ever developed for a series production vehicle: Koenigsegg Direct Drive.

Other firsts include the world’s first 800V electrical system in a production car, the highest electrical output used in a production hybrid, the first use of a fully robotized body and the first time a vehicle has featured a fully stowable, top-mounted rear spoiler for better aerodynamics.

The hybrid powertrain in the Regera will propel it from standstill to 300 km/h in 10 seconds and on to 400km/h (248.5 mph) in just under 20 seconds, yet another world first for a production car.

The Regera on display in Monterey is the first of its model line scheduled for delivery into the United States.

AGERA RS

Agera RSs on display during Monterey Car Week include two vehicles making their world debut at The Quail in 2017. They will be joined by the Agera RS1, which was first shown at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Koenigsegg also has the pleasure of showing one of just three Agera RSR models, an RS variant made exclusively for the Japanese market and delivered in 2016.

The Agera RS represents the pinnacle of the Agera line that began in 2010. The Agera RS uses technology developed for the standard-bearing Koenigsegg One:1 to lighten vehicle weight and provide unparalleled acceleration and grip. The Agera RS is a road-friendly track monster with an output varying from 1160hp to 1360hp, depending upon specification.

Koenigsegg will build just 25 Agera RSs. To have so many cars from such a limited production run at one show is a rare opportunity that may never be repeated.

CCX AND CCXR GHOST PACKAGE

The Regera and Agera RS models on display will be accompanied by a number of earlier Koenigseggs – both CCX and CCXR models, including the ultra-rare Koenigsegg Trevita. Two of the CCX’s on display have been fitted with a new package now available to owners of similar cars – the ‘Ghost’ Package.

The Ghost Package comprises a number of options that enhance the looks and performance of the CCX model line.

New, larger front splitter

Agera rear diffuser

Agera carbon fibre wheels

Agera RS side mirrors

Larger twin-deck rear wing

Enhanced exhaust system

The Ghost Package has been developed by Koenigsegg in consultation with existing CCX and CCXR owners. The package can be bought as a whole or in parts and comes with bespoke ‘Ghost badging.

EVENTS



Following The Quail on Friday 18th, the Koenigsegg Regera and RS fleet will move on to the traditional public gathering along Cannery Row, in downtown Monterey, where it will be joined by an additional fleet of historic Koenigsegg CCX and CCXR models.

‘Exotics at Cannery Row’ is one of the most anticipated events at Monterey Car Week. Unlike other events, the vast majority of which are exclusive and ticketed, Cannery Row is a public event held at no charge, and features the cream of the exotic performance car world.

Christian von Koenigsegg: “We rarely get the opportunity to share so many of our hand-made, artisan performance cars with the public. Monterey Car Week in general, and Exotics at Cannery Row in particular, provide us with a wonderful opportunity to bring our cars to the people. Once again, our customer family has been eager to jump on board and make their vehicles available for these events. I hope they enjoy this chance to get together and show their vehicles to an appreciative crowd full of automotive enthusiasts.”

Koenigsegg Automotive’s event program for Monterey Car Week 2017 concludes on Sunday, August 20, with a gathering and parade lap at the world-famous Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, an event hosted by Koenigsegg’s tire partners at Michelin.