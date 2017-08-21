At the RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, alongside a $22-million Aston Martin, a collection of 13 iconic road-going Ferraris crossed the auction block. The group boasted more than 50 years of heritage, low mileage, and meticulous maintenance by its consigner. Now, all of the cars in the collection have gone to new homes.

The most expensive car of the bunch, a platinum-award- winning 1961 250 GT SWB, went home for a whopping $8.3 million after an extended bidding war, making it the second most expensive car of the weekend for RM Sotheby's. The classic was completely restored to concours standards, and features no modifications. It’s number 110 of 165 examples ever built, and one of just two cars in the entire collection offered that doesn’t wear the iconic Rosso Corsa red found on other models.







Another highlight included a 1967 275 GTB/4, which sold for a cool $3.25 million, pushing it just out of the top 10 in overall sales for RM. Bearing the chassis number 10147, the GTB in question was imported to the U.S. in 1967, and wears the factory-correct Rosso over Pelle Nera finish with matching numbers. Complete with original tool roll, handbook, and Ferrari Classiche certification, it should make for a stunning addition to any collection.

Others supercars in the collection included a 1991 F40, which exceeded early estimates and sold for $1.54 million, a 275 GTB/6, which went home for $3.57 million, also exceeding expectations, and a 1972 Daytona Spider, which sold for $2.17 million. All told, all the cars in the collection combined for a total of $16.5 million.

In addition to the 13 cars in the classic Ferrari collection, a handful of others iconic Ferraris crossed the auction block. A 2015 LaFerrari sold for an impressive $3.41 million, and a 1955 121 LM Spider sold for a whopping $5.72 million, just to name a few.

Source: RM Sotheby's



