Nissan adds three new pickup truck models to popular “Midnight Edition” lineup – announcement comes during total solar eclipse

Out of darkness come three new 2018 Midnight Edition trucks – TITAN, TITAN XD

and Frontier

Equipment package adds visual excitement and optimized pricing with black

aluminum-alloy wheels and black exterior accents

Midnight Edition will be offered on nine 2018 Nissan models – Altima, Frontier,

Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Sentra, TITAN and TITAN XD

Package pricing averages 50 percent discount versus content ordered separately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 21, 2017) – As the midday sky went dark over Middle

Tennessee today during the total solar eclipse, Nissan rolled out three new additions to its

popular and hot selling portfolio of custom Midnight Edition models: TITAN, TITAN XD and

Frontier Midnight Editions. Nissan’s Midnight Editions sell on average two times faster than

standard models. The Midnight Edition lineup also includes the Altima, Maxima, Murano,

Pathfinder, Rogue and Sentra.

“Following the tremendous response to the original Maxima SR Midnight Edition, we’ve

created a complete portfolio of the popular blacked-out Midnight Edition look among our

core Nissan sedan, crossover and SUV models,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president,

Nissan Sales, Nissan North America, Inc. “We expect the strong customer appeal to

continue with the expansion of the Midnight Edition package to our TITAN, TITAN XD and

Frontier pickups.”

The 2018 Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions will be available in late fall 2017.

Pricing is not finalized yet for the Midnight Edition packages but is expected to provide

customers with a significant discount versus if the items were purchased separately.

The TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions include a long list of special features: black front

grille with dark insert, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, black fender louvers (TITAN

XD only), black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, step rails, black exterior

badging, 20-inch black painted aluminum-alloy wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers,

charcoal interior trim, Midnight Edition exterior badges and available Midnight Edition floor

mats. Both are available in a choice of three exterior colors – Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic

and Pearl White.

For TITAN, the Midnight Edition package is available on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 and

4x2 models. TITAN XD Midnight Editions are offered only on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4

models with a Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine.

For the 2018 Frontier, the Midnight Edition package includes gloss black grille, 18-inch gloss

black aluminum-alloy wheels, semi-gloss black step rails, body-color front and rear

bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, black badging and available

Midnight Edition floor mats. It is available in Crew Cab SV 4x2 and 4x4 automatic

transmission models and in a choice of Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Glacier White

exterior colors.

“A great custom look straight from the factory is what buyers really appreciate,” said Hayes.

“We’re finding that buyers in the millennial age group especially are attracted to the

Midnight Editions. Last year, Nissan was ranked as the number one brand for millennial

purchases.”



The 2018 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD are assembled in Canton, Miss., with engines

assembled in Decherd, Tenn. or Columbus, IN., and are covered by “America’s Best Truck

Warranty” 2 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever

comes first. The 2018 Frontier is also assembled in Canton, Miss.



More information on the complete line of Nissan Midnight Edition models is available at

https://www.NissanUSA.com/midnight-edition-line-up and on the trucks at

https://www.NissanUSA.com/MidnightEditionTrucks.



For more information on the complete line of Nissan sedans, sports cars, truck, crossovers

and SUVs, please visit www.NissanNews.com.



About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and

corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to

improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the

U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More

information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be

found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media

sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.



About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan,

Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally,

generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's

best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama,

Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe;

Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered

with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan

acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance – a

grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.



For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all

our latest videos on YouTube.



