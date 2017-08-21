Just in time for the eclipse, Nissan announces special editions of its pickups that load them with black trim.

Like its alliance-mate at Mitsubishi, Nissan will use the total solar eclipse in the United States to debut new vehicles. Rather than a completely new product, the company will unveil dark-trimmed Midnight Editions of the Titan, Titan XD, and Frontier.

Nissan Titan And Frontier Midnight Edition


The special edition trucks feature black trim that befits the Midnight Edition name. For the Titan models, the upgrades include dark parts for the front grille, headlight surrounds, foglight trim, and the fender louvers on the Titan XD. The mirror caps, door handles, badges, and step rails gain a similarly shadowy appearance. The exterior also receives a set of 20-inch black-painted wheels. Buyers don’t have to order the body in black because it’s available in Gun Metallic gray and Pearl White. Inside, there are Charcoal accents and Midnight Edition floor mats.

 

The package is available on the Crew Cab body of the mid-range SV and SL trims of the Titan, including the 4x4 and 4x2 powertrains. The Titan XD Midnight Edition is only available on the Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 models with a Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbodiesel.
 

The upgrades are very similar for the Frontier Midnight Edition. The pickup gains a gloss black grille, semi-gloss black step rails, dark trim for the mirror caps and door handles, and matching badges. The front and rear bumpers are body color. The special edition truck is available in of Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Glacier White exterior colors. Buyers can get it on the Crew Cab SV 4x2 and 4x4 automatic transmission models.

The Midnight Edition versions of the Frontier, Titan, and Titan XD will be available in fall 2017 and will join the package’s existing availability on the Altima, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Sentra. Prices aren’t available yet for the special edition trucks, but Nissan promises there should be “a significant discount versus if the items were purchased separately.”

Source: Nissan

