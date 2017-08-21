Nissan adds three new pickup truck models to popular “Midnight Edition” lineup – announcement comes during total solar eclipse
- Out of darkness come three new 2018 Midnight Edition trucks – TITAN, TITAN XD
and Frontier
- Equipment package adds visual excitement and optimized pricing with black
aluminum-alloy wheels and black exterior accents
- Midnight Edition will be offered on nine 2018 Nissan models – Altima, Frontier,
Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Sentra, TITAN and TITAN XD
- Package pricing averages 50 percent discount versus content ordered separately
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 21, 2017) – As the midday sky went dark over Middle
Tennessee today during the total solar eclipse, Nissan rolled out three new additions to its
popular and hot selling portfolio of custom Midnight Edition models: TITAN, TITAN XD and
Frontier Midnight Editions. Nissan’s Midnight Editions sell on average two times faster than
standard models. The Midnight Edition lineup also includes the Altima, Maxima, Murano,
Pathfinder, Rogue and Sentra.
“Following the tremendous response to the original Maxima SR Midnight Edition, we’ve
created a complete portfolio of the popular blacked-out Midnight Edition look among our
core Nissan sedan, crossover and SUV models,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president,
Nissan Sales, Nissan North America, Inc. “We expect the strong customer appeal to
continue with the expansion of the Midnight Edition package to our TITAN, TITAN XD and
Frontier pickups.”
The 2018 Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions will be available in late fall 2017.
Pricing is not finalized yet for the Midnight Edition packages but is expected to provide
customers with a significant discount versus if the items were purchased separately.
The TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions include a long list of special features: black front
grille with dark insert, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, black fender louvers (TITAN
XD only), black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, step rails, black exterior
badging, 20-inch black painted aluminum-alloy wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers,
charcoal interior trim, Midnight Edition exterior badges and available Midnight Edition floor
mats. Both are available in a choice of three exterior colors – Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic
and Pearl White.
For TITAN, the Midnight Edition package is available on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 and
4x2 models. TITAN XD Midnight Editions are offered only on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4
models with a Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine.
For the 2018 Frontier, the Midnight Edition package includes gloss black grille, 18-inch gloss
black aluminum-alloy wheels, semi-gloss black step rails, body-color front and rear
bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, black badging and available
Midnight Edition floor mats. It is available in Crew Cab SV 4x2 and 4x4 automatic
transmission models and in a choice of Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Glacier White
exterior colors.
“A great custom look straight from the factory is what buyers really appreciate,” said Hayes.
“We’re finding that buyers in the millennial age group especially are attracted to the
Midnight Editions. Last year, Nissan was ranked as the number one brand for millennial
purchases.”
The 2018 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD are assembled in Canton, Miss., with engines
assembled in Decherd, Tenn. or Columbus, IN., and are covered by “America’s Best Truck
Warranty” 2 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever
comes first. The 2018 Frontier is also assembled in Canton, Miss.
More information on the complete line of Nissan Midnight Edition models is available at
https://www.NissanUSA.com/midnight-edition-line-up and on the trucks at
https://www.NissanUSA.com/MidnightEditionTrucks.
For more information on the complete line of Nissan sedans, sports cars, truck, crossovers
and SUVs, please visit www.NissanNews.com.
About Nissan North America
In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and
corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to
improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the
U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More
information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be
found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media
sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.
About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan,
Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally,
generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's
best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama,
Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe;
Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered
with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan
acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance – a
grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.
For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all
our latest videos on YouTube.
