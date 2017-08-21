Hide press release Show press release

Lots of enhancements for C-Class and GLC: New special models and connectivity offers

Stuttgart. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class, GLC and GLC Coupé are benefiting from numerous enhancements like the Smartphone Integration available for Audio 20 USB and Audio 20. The offering also includes sporty special models for the C-Class Saloon, Estate, Coupé and Cabriolet.

The Smartphone Integration is now available as an option for the Audio 20 USB and Audio 20 CD systems. With this equipment, expected to be available from the third quarter of this year, compatible smartphones with the appropriate operating system can be integrated into the vehicle via Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto and operated via voice control, for instance. Another new feature in the C‑Class and GLC is an Office function as part of the Mercedes me connect services. Mercedes drivers can use it to access important data directly in the car – as if they were in the office.

Additional protection from annoying light from the front or side is offered by the side-hinged sunblinds if the customer has chosen the optional variant with a pull-out design. As previously, on both sides there is a vanity mirror with LED illumination integrated into the insides. Also new as an optional extra is a sports exhaust system for the C 200, C 200 4MATIC and C 250 (fuel consumption combined: 7.2 - 5.6 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 162 - 126 g/km).

A special model with a sporty character is available for the C-Class Saloon and Estate. It builds on the AMG Exterior line and Avantgarde Interior design and equipment lines. AMG 5-spoke 18-inch light-alloy wheels painted high-gloss black with a high-sheen finish, plus standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps add to the sporty exterior. The special features in the interior include the ambience lighting, the multifunction sports steering wheel with a flattened bottom section plus an exclusive trim combination of black open-pore ash wood in the centre console and light longitudinal-grain aluminium in the dashboard and doors. The special model is combinable with all the standard engines (not available for the AMG models C 43 and C 63).

A new addition to the model range of the C-Class Coupé and Cabriolet is the Night Edition, the exterior of which is based on the AMG Line and Night Package. Further features include exclusive AMG multi-spoke (19-inch) light-alloy wheels painted high-gloss black with a high-sheen rim flange and a special diamond radiator grille. It has pins in black plus a louvre in high-gloss black with a chrome insert. The interior corresponds to the AMG Line, supplemented by a multifunction sports steering wheel, with a flattened bottom section, in leather/DINAMICA microfibre and the "Night Edition" badge on the centre console.

A heated multifunction steering wheel is also available for both two-door models on request, and a two-pipe exhaust system is optionally available for the C 180 (fuel consumption combined: 6.2 - 5.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 140 - 122 g/km). Two nets beneath the rear seat cushions are now part of the Stowage Space package.

The Style Package is new for the C-Class Cabriolet. It enhances the sportily individual character in the interior with upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black/nut brown with contrasting top stitching in turquoise. The Cabriolet Comfort package also includes the semi-automatic boot separator. This enables the soft top to be conveniently opened via 1-way control at the press of a button. If the boot separator is in the upper position it automatically moves to the lower position. Manual closing is unnecessary thanks to this electrically triggered procedure.

As standard the C-Class Cabriolet now also has cruise control with a limiter as well as the Rear Seat Safety Package. This includes sidebags in the rear on the left and right plus adaptive belt force limiters on the outside.

Always on and more convenient parking: GLC and GLC Coupé

The GLC and GLC Coupé benefit from a wealth of detailed enhancements as well. The Smartphone Integration is also available here as an option for the Audio 20 USB and Audio 20 CD systems. In combination with Audio 20 USB a reversing camera or the Parking Pilot with 360° camera can be ordered.