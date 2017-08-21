If you can't patiently wait for the mid-cycle refresh, there are now extra variants and styling packages to choose from.
Spy shots have shown the Mercedes C-Class is on its way to a well-deserved facelift considering the sedan has been around for more than three years. But before that happens, it seems there’s still time to refresh the existing version by giving it a multitude of minor enhancements across all four body styles. Take for example the sedan and wagon, which can now be had in a sporty-looking flavor based on the AMG Exterior line combined with the Avantgarde Interior design.
You’ll be able to identify these two from the regular versions by their 18-inch AMG alloy wheels featuring a five-spoke design and a high-gloss black finish. The two cars will come as standard with LED headlights and numerous goodies inside, ranging from ambient lighting and a flat-bottomed sporty steering wheel to ash wood and aluminum trims. With the exception of the C43 and C63, this newly introduced specification can be had with all C-Class models.
For those willing to live without the rear doors, the coupe and cabriolet are getting a Night Edition with plenty of black accents, including the 19-inch AMG rims. The cars combine an AMG Line (with Night Package) exterior with an AMG Line interior. There’s a “Night Edition” badge mounted on the center console to serve as a reminder you’re not driving a standard C-Class. Pay more and Mercedes will be more than happy to replace the regular multifunction sports steering wheel with a heated one. Also extra are the dual exhaust tips for the C180 model while the Stowage Package now encompasses two nets placed beneath the rear seat cushions.
Exclusively available for the C-Class Cabriolet is a new Style Package bringing a fancy black / nut brown leather upholstery with turquoise stitching. Merc will also throw in a semi-automatic trunk separator for good measure. From now on, the droptop C will be offered as standard with cruise control (featuring limiter), side airbags, and adaptive belt force limiters for the outer seats as part of the free-of-charge Rear Seat Safety Package.
On a slightly related note, Mercedes is giving the GLC and its “coupe” companion a minor update by adding smartphone integration for some of the lesser infotainment systems – one of which can work together with a rearview camera or the 360-degree Parking Pilot system. Opt for the GLC 250 4Matic or the beefier GLC 300 4Matic and you can tick the box that says sports exhaust system with valve control.
Speaking of the GLC, Mercedes is on a festive mood nowadays as the posh compact crossover has been sold in more than one million examples since its launch back in 2008 as the boxy GLK.
Source: Mercedes-Benz