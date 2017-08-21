With production capped at five cars and just two units built so far, the Italdesign Zerouno is certainly a rare sight on the streets and grabs the attention wherever it’s heading. Chassis number 002 made an appearance last weekend during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, but not before cruising along Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive to spark the curiosity of bystanders.

Having been introduced only several months ago in Geneva by newborn supercar boutique Italdesign Automobili Speciali, we’re pretty sure some of the people taking pictures had no idea about the model’s exact identity. We can’t actually blame them for that since the Zerouno is a fresh product, though its origins can be found in existing high-performance models from the Volkswagen Group, such as the Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan.

The second car built by Italdesign is different than the original Zerouno not just thanks to its striking red carbon fiber body paint, but also due to the bigger rear winger making it look more suitable for the race track. It’s still a fully street-legal machine, one that hides a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine underneath the vented rear hood.

All five coupes planned for production have already been sold, but Italdesign has already said it might chop off the Zerouno’s roof for a roadster follow-up. It’s currently talking to potential customers to figure out whether it’s worth the effort. Should it receive the stamp of approval, it will likely be more expensive than the coupe, which at roughly $1.6 million was not exactly a bargain to begin with considering an R8 V10 Plus is more than eight times cheaper as it starts off at $194,400 in the United States. But if there’s demand, why not?

As the “Zerouno” moniker suggests, it’s the first of many limited-run models to come from the Italdesign Automobili Speciali catering a crowd willing to pay a significant premium over the “mundane” Huracans and R8s.

Source: Italdesign Automobili Speciali