The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is fast-approaching, so naturally more and more automakers are kicking off teaser campaigns for their IAA-bound vehicles. Porsche’s main star in Germany will be the third-generation Cayenne, a nameplate which has been around since 2002. During this interval, more than 760,000 units have been delivered, so it goes without saying the SUV is a vital model in the company’s growing lineup.

Ahead of a full reveal scheduled to take place on August 29, the Cayenne is making today’s headlines through a series of images and a video accompanied by some juicy details about the grueling tests it had to endure. In total, prototypes and pre-production vehicles covered a combined 4.4 million kilometers (2.73M miles) in various conditions and with temperatures varying from -45 to 50 degrees Celsius (-49 to 122 Fahrenheit). Not only that, but the all-new Cayenne was also subjected to virtual simulations as well as testing in the real world, which at Porsche represents the final examination for every new model.

To ensure a high level of quality for the final production model, the Stuttgart-based marque mentions it has come up with extreme tests that are highly unlikely to occur in real life. In addition, some of the prototypes actually covered up to 240,000 km (149,130 miles) in a matter of months on country roads, motorways, as well as on city streets.

Developed under the “E3” codename, the 2018 Cayenne is being billed as a completely new vehicle, one that was tested in various locations, including (but not limited to) Alaska, Death Valley, Dubai, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, Japan, and South Africa. Of course, it was also put through its paces on several tracks, including at the high-speed Nardo circuit in Italy and at home in Germany around the Hockenheimring and especially on the challenging Nordschleife.

Set to feature an evolutionary exterior design combined with a Panamera-derived interior, the third-gen Cayenne will switch to the MLB Evo platform used by the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, and the forthcoming new U.S.-forbidden VW Touareg. A massive weight loss is expected, as is a flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid with close to 700 hybrid horsepower.

Following its online reveal in a week from tomorrow, the new Porsche Cayenne will celebrate its public debut in September at the Frankfurt show and should go on sale in Europe before the year’s end. The U.S. will probably have to wait until the first half of 2018.

Source: Porsche