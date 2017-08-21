Have you ever wondered how many paint choices are available for a new Rolls-Royce? Wonder no more as the British luxury marque says people with pockets deep enough to own a car fitted with the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament get to pick from more than 44,000 hues. However, this striking shade of fuchsia is not on the extensive list of selectable shades since it was created specifically for one very special customer.

Famous car collector Michael Fux is the proud owner of the Dawn in Fuxia, his eleventh Rolls-Royce so far following his first purchase back in 2005. Needless to say, all 11 cars have been heavily personalized to meet his very specific tastes, including an equally striking lime green Wraith delivered a couple of years ago.

The Dawn in Fuxia made its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where it shared the spotlight with a shiny new McLaren 720S featuring a similar paint scheme. That one too belongs to entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Fux, so it seems he has a soft spot for this eye-grabbing paint.

But wait, there’s more. He asked Rolls-Royce to put aside several other colors: Blue, Intense Jade Pearl, Aequus Green Jade Pearl, Cornish White Jade Pearl two-tone, Deep Purple, Candy Red, and Yellow - all with the "Fux" prefix to point out he's calling dibs on them.

Even if you have the means to buy a Rolls, you won’t be able to get a Phantom, Dawn, Wraith, or the upcoming Cullinan SUV with any of these paints since these are all reserved for Michael Fux. Talk about having to face a first world problem.

Getting back to the car at hand, a Rolls-Royce clad in a vivid purplish red color dials the opulence level even further and suggests sky’s the limit when it comes down to personalizing cars built in Goodwood. This certainly isn’t for everyone’s tastes, but to each his own, right?

Source: Rolls-Royce