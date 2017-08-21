There are many awards given out at the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, but the most prized by far is the Best in Show trophy. This year, the honor went to a pre-war beauty, specifically, a 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer that rolled onto the display stage to a chorus of trumpets and confetti.

Owned by Bruce McCaw of Bellevue, Washington, the coach-built ‘Benz is beautifully finished, with blue bodywork contrasting against polished metal, a leather hood strap, elegantly designed exhausts, and a period-correct luggage trunk on the back. From straight-ahead, the upright grille, massive round headlights, and three-pointed star emblem immediately identify this as a Mercedes. Bill Perocchi, CEO of The Pebble Beach company, presented McCaw with the award.

Last year, the Pebble Beach judges gave their top award to a 1936 Lancia Astura Pininfarina Cabriolet.

Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com