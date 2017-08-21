The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance marks the end of Monterey Car Week, and the automotive extravaganza always goes out with a bang. There's nothing like the picturesque backdrop of the Pacific Ocean to highlight the beauty of these machines. If you couldn't attend, Motor1's gallery transports viewers to the swanky scenery to check out the gorgeous vehicles on display from the star-studded show.



Each year, the Pebble Beach Concours organizers create a few special classes to highlight truly exceptional cars. Italy's Isotta Fraschini was among the featured marques this year. The luxury automaker formed in Milan in 1899 and pioneered the use four-wheel brakes.

The organizers also focused on the vehicles from the New World with a special class called "American Dream Cars of the 1960s" that highlighted high-end one-offs from the United States. The models on display included a Studebaker concept by famed designer Brooks Stevens and a 1965 Bugatti T101C Roadster by Virgil Exner with a body from Carrozzeria Ghia.







Our gallery also highlights some of the beauties from the Ferrari One-off Spéciales. They include a roadster with tailfins that evoke a '50s American car, and a coupe with pop-up headlights.

Each year, the judges at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance select a Best in Show vehicle that exemplifies automotive perfection. This year that honor went to a1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer.

Click through the gallery below for some fantastic sights. There are vehicles here that are sure to be new for you. For example, would you be able to identify the vehicle below without seeing the tiny Prancing Horse logo in the grille.

Source: Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, 2, 3

Photo Source: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com