Yes, it’s happened again – these are the first official pictures of a very important new model hours before its debut. This time we have images of the 2018 BMW M5, scheduled to debut tomorrow, courtesy of a South Korean YouTube channel and brought to our attention by BMW Blog and Bimmerpost.

Just like every M5 before, the new high-performance sedan is not too aggressive in its design, but features just enough unique exterior details to be easily distinguished from the regular 5 Series. For example, the front end is dominated by massive intakes integrated into the sporty bumper, while the side profile looks more dynamic than ever thanks to slightly larger wheel arches.

At the back, a new lacquered black diffuser is home to a quad exhaust system, and a stylish small decklid spoiler gives the sports sedan a more prominent appearance. Note that there are also new side mirrors and new alloy wheels. BMW plays it safe with the interior as well – everything seems familiar, except for the gear shifter which features new design.







Meanwhile, leaked information suggests the new M5 could become the “quickest four-door sedan in the world,” literally. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but according to a post in the F10 internet forum, the vehicle will feature a 4.4-liter biturbo engine with 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts). Thanks to it, the M5 will be capable of reaching 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds (!!!) and doing a staggering quarter-mile run of 10.5 seconds at 126 mph (203 kph). Max speed – 230 mph (370 kph).

We are super excited to see those numbers, but we will have to wait only a couple of hours to find out whether they are correct or not. Stay tuned for the official details arriving tomorrow.

Source: 리턴 via Bimmerpost and BMW Blog, F10 forums