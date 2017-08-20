At yesterday’s RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, the auction house listed well over 100 vehicles for sale. Most of them being multi-million dollar classics, or equally expensive modern supercars. By the end of the two-day sale, more than $131.7 million worth of cars had been sold.

With an average sale price of $1,291,147, and a median sale price of $440,000, 102 out of 116 lots were sold throughout the weekend. Just a handful of cars failed to meet reserve, including the strange-looking Ferrari 166 "Uovo," which was estimated to go for as much as $7 million. Thankfully for RM Sotheby's (and the consigners), many other vehicles exceeded expectations.







The one-of-a-kind Aston Martin DBR1 became the most expensive British car ever sold at auction, going home for a whopping $22.6 million. A rare Aston Martin DB4GT prototype, meanwhile, sold for an equally stunning $6.765 million, making it the sixth most expensive vehicle overall, and the second most expensive Aston Martin behind the DBR1.

Others, like a Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series III Coupe sold for $5,335,000, a 1950 Ferrari 166 MM Berlinetta sold for $4,510,000, and a 1970 Porsche 908/03 sold for $3,575,000, just to name a few highlights. The auction house surpassed its prior year of sales by an impressive $8.6 million, and recorded an 88 percent sell-through rate as opposed to 2016's 85 percent sell-through rate.







Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com