The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca puts roughly 550 classic race cars on track from the sport’s entire history ranging from the a 1915 Ford to a 1990 BMW M3. Check out Motor1’s 76-image gallery from this amazing event that takes place during Monterey Car Week.







This year’s event specifically paid tribute to several major anniversaries. For example, the organizers brought vehicles to celebrate the 60th birthday of Laguna Seca and the 70 years of Ferrari. Clicking through these images, there are some amazing models from the Prancing Horse on the track, like a Testa Rossa.

You can think of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion a little like the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a larger emphasis on classic vehicles. There aren’t many opportunities to see this many rare racing vehicles on track, particularly in the United States. Vintage racing events aren’t too uncommon, but few of them span such a huge range of motorsport history.







The event is like experiencing a racing time machine. For example, the IMSA prototype championship is long dead, but at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion you can get a glimpse of what these vehicles sound like on track.

Attendees at the event also got to see some famous racing drivers. Former Formula One driver Mika Häkkinen was there to take a driver in Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 world championship-winning McLaren M23. Nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen was also a featured guest at Saturday’s Picnic in the Paddock.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion’s organizers reported that they received over 900 requests for the limited number of spots at the vintage racing event. Just seven people look over each car’s credentials, including provenance and originality, before deciding whether the vehicle has a place on the grid.

Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com