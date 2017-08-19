Monterey Car Week is packed with events, the most notable of course being Sunday’s Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance. There’s another show, however, that’s gained prominence among the pomp and circumstance of Monterey. Enter The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, which takes place the Friday before Pebble Beach.

The event is held at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club, next door to Pebble Beach in Carmel, and the show positively glitters with elegance. It’s been a staple on the Monterey Peninsula for 15 years, combining fine automobiles from every generation with deluxe cuisine, wine, and a staple of manufacturer displays from such automakers as Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Acura, and Alfa Romeo.

Of course, people attend by the thousands to see the cars, and it’s not like they’re disappointed in any way. This year, hundreds of owners competed in 14 categories in what we can only imagine is one of the toughest judging jobs in the car show world. If the ring (yes ring) of Koenigseggs doesn’t immediately snap your neck, the en masse gathering of Ferraris that includes vintage 250 GTs, at least one Daytona Spyder, an F40, and a 288 GTO should leave you at least slightly breathless. And that’s just a small portion of the rare steel on display – The Quail is probably one of the few places in the world where a 1996 Dodge Viper GTS doesn’t stand out in the crowd.

Couldn’t attend the event? No worries – peruse our photo gallery for a mini-automotive dream vacation and tell us which cars you like best.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com