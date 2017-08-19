The EV van will be offered in passenger and cargo variants.

First came Bulli, then came Budd-e, and lastly, we saw I.D. Buzz. But now, finally, after years of teasing, Volkswagen confirms it’ll bring a production version of its Microbus redux to market, and it’ll go on sale in 2022.

The I.D. Buzz will remain true to concept form, with a fully electric powertrain. It’ll ride on Volkswagen’s new scalable MEB architecture that’ll also underpin the I.D. hatchback and I.D. Crozz crossover, and will feature some sort of “highly automated driving” – Level 3 autonomous capabilities, according to VW’s press blast, which you can read below.

Inside, the production I.D. Buzz “will incorporate many design ideas from the concept car, including multi-variable seating [and] interactive connectivity,” says Volkswagen. In the show car, the driver could turn the seat backwards 180 degrees to better interact with rear occupants, and there’s a central infotainment/media hub that can slide between the first and second rows of seats.

The production I.D. Buzz won’t just be a passenger van, either. Volkswagen confirms it’ll build a cargo van version, also using a full-electric powertrain. It’s unclear if the cargo variant will also arrive in 2022 alongside the passenger van.

Of course, 2022 is still a long time from now, so plans could change. For now, we’re just stoked that, after years of teasing, Volkswagen is finally bringing the bus back. Scroll down for more information in VW’s press release.

