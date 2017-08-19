Singer Vehicle Design has not one, but two amazing restomoded 911s on display at this year’s Quail Motorsports Gathering - and we just can’t stop starring at them. One is a dark silver Targa with contrasting red wheels and the other one is light blue coupe with pretty orange accents.

If you are unfamiliar with Singer’s projects, you’d definitely check out their work as it is one of the greatest things in the automotive industry today. Imagine a classic Porsche 911, built to your own specification, using the latest know-how, and hand-assembled by the latest manufacturing standards. It’s a simple, yet genius idea.

In Monterey this week, Singer is exhibiting a brilliant 911 Targa with red roof, alloys, and Porsche lettering on the doors. The central mounted exhausts at the back, projector headlights, and super wide rear tires are trademarked Singer details also seen in this exact Targa.

The other Singer on display in Monterey is a stunning blue 911 coupe with equally impressive orange interior. Power come from a 4.0-liter flat-six engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. What’s not to love?



