Even surrounded by some of the finest cars in the world at a place like Pebble Beach, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom has an undeniable presence. We were officially introduced to the car just a few weeks ago in nearby Los Angeles, but amongst the highbrow activity that defines Monterey Car Week, the elegant silver Phantom comes into its own.

This is a completely new car from that redefines opulence, featuring an aluminum structure that attempts to shed some of the mass cars of this stature tend to accumulate. Still, with 20 feet of flowing body to contend with, the aluminum-infused Rolls is certainly a heavy weight at nearly 6,000 pounds. That’s why the long hood contains the familiar 6.75-liter V12, force-fed with two turbochargers to make 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of tire-smoking twist. Should you desire, Rolls-Royce say the Phantom will reach 60 miles per hour in a bit over five seconds.

Not that affluent, discriminating Phantom owners are interested in such things. They much prefer the exquisite accommodations for driver and passengers, which are gloriously accessed through suicide doors in the back. Much has been said about the Phantom’s features and options, including a list of customizable bits that range from exotic materials to things like oil paintings, porcelain roses, and even a gold-plated 3D-printed map of the owner’s DNA. Yeah, it doesn’t get more bespoke than that.

Perusing the photos, one can’t help but notice the Phantom sits on a stage, while a host of amazing cars all around “make do” with the meticulously landscaped ground that is Pebble Beach. Is that Rolls-Royce’s not-so-subtle way of proclaiming the Phantom as the king of motor cars? Nobody knows for sure, but even without the stage, there’s no way anybody could possibly miss this car.

Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com