With an asking price of a $73,595, the 505-horsepower (376-kilowatt) Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a healthy margin more expensive than the base model, which starts at just $37,995. So you might be thinking the cheapest way to get your hands on this feisty Italian sedan would be in the form of a lease…. but actually no, quite the opposite.

According to the site CarsDirect, Alfa Romeo previously offered a 24-month lease deal for a whopping $1,511 a month. The now-expired offer was available in July, and warranted $4,299 due at singing, and allowed for just 10,000 miles (16,093 kilometers) of driving within the year, standard mileage limits on most Giulia lease deals.







For comparison’s sake, competitors like the Cadillac CTS-V and BMW M3 offer lease deals for $957 and $838, respectively. The CTS-V comes with a base MSRP of $85,995, while the more competitively price M3 asks $64,000. If you still lust after the look of the Giulia, the base 22L model can be had hypothetically for $299 a month with $3,299 due at signing, pending the dealer has the 22L model on its lot.

Even with the sub-$300 lease, though, it doesn’t come with the same high-horsepower engine. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio produces the aforementioned 505 hp (376 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque courtesy of a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6. The base 22L model, meanwhile, pumps out a respectable 280 hp (208 kW), and comes well equipped with features like leather seats and Xenon headlights.

If you’re looking to buy either one of them outright, the base Giulia starts at $37,995, while the more powerful Giulia Quadrifoglio comes in at $73,595.

Source: CarsDirect



