With a bold makeover that includes Acura’s new Diamond Pentagon Grille – first seen on the Precision Concept, and followed up by the TLX – the RLX is making its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours this weekend. The new face, Acura hopes, will help boost sales of the oft forgotten luxury sedan.

Along with the new Diamond Pentagon Grille, the RLX adds upscale features like a completely new front fascia, and a more sculpted hood. Out back, a set of LED taillights and dual exhaust tips come paired to a shiny black diffuser. Overall, the car gains some aggressive new design cues, front and back.







Overall, the cabin goes mostly unchanged, apart from some more upscale materials, redesigned seats, and the inclusion of the marque’s AcuraWatch suite of safety technology, now standard. Features like auto braking, lane departure warnings, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, are included in the update. All that added tech supplements the RLX’s Traffic Jam Assist, which uses the systems to maintain safe distances during slow-speed situations.

Power comes courtesy of a 3.5-liter V6 delivering 310 horsepower to the front wheels, routed through a new 10-speed automatic. With optional all-wheel steering, the RLX gains marginally improved acceleration. Those interested in front-wheel drive will have to opt for the Sport Hybrid model, which delivers 377 hp courts of a hybrid V6 powertrain.

Following its debut at Pebble Beach, the new RLX will hit dealers in November. The company hopes that this new-and-improved look will help boost sales over the abysmal 1,500 units it sold last year.







Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com