It's even better than you know.

As elegant and stunning as Infiniti’s Prototype 9 is in the series of photos sent by the manufacturer, as in most cases with cars, the experience is completely different in person. This hand-built throwback to the 1930’s represents a fictional history of course – Infiniti opened its doors for the first time in 1989 – 60 years after the era this car represents. If you want to be technical, Infiniti’s parent company Nissan was around back then, but racing wasn’t on the docket.

 

Read also:

 

But in the Prototype 9’s presence we totally don’t care about such historical details. That’s because we’re focused on the tangible details that may go unnoticed – or at least unappreciated – in the stock roll of release photos.

Infiniti Prototype 9 - Monterey
Infiniti Prototype 9 - Monterey
Infiniti Prototype 9 - Monterey
Infiniti Prototype 9 - Monterey

 

For example, the Japanese writing etched into the bodywork below the 09 on both sides of the car. The gauges set beautifully into the three-spoke steering wheel. The tires, which are proper spec for a car of this period but serve as a reminder of just how ballsy race car drivers were back then. And it’s unbelievable how good Infiniti’s crest looks as a proper hood ornament. It’s like it was designed to be there all along.

 

Infiniti Prototype 9 - Monterey

 

It’s the craftsmanship, however, that takes center stage. Infiniti says the Prototype 9 was created through a combination of modern technology and hand-crafted, traditional coachbuilding methods. That kind of detail is less tangible, but it shows through in the protptype's many curves and sweeping body lines.

Being a modern Japanese interpretation of a classic racer, the Prototype 9’s all-electric powertrain is appropriate for the times. Should we ever be fortunate enough to have a go behind the wheel, we suspect we’d miss the snarl of a straight-six engine under that long hood, but that’s one detail we’d be happy to overlook for such an opportunity.

 

Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com

Be part of something big