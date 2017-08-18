Pretty in pink – or should we say fuchsia – is no longer an understatement. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, McLaren unveiled a one-off 720S finished in a wild "Fux Fuchsia" paint, created by McLaren’s Special Operations division for a well-respected collector within the McLaren community.

The build was commissioned by entrepreneur and philanthropist, Michael Fux, thus the aptly named finish. Fux owns three other McLarens, including a P1. CEO Mike Flewitt presented the supercar in Monterey to its new owner ahead of its display on the "Concept Lawn" at the Pebble Beach Concours this Sunday.

"Challenging the art of the possible to meet the most demanding customer requirements and then delivering beyond expectations are integral to the service that McLaren Special Operations offers," commented Jolyon Nash, McLaren Automotive Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing.







"MSO provides McLaren owners with virtually limitless possibilities to tailor a car exactly to their needs and tastes; unique paint colours and finishes, custom leather and stitching and exotic materials are all available within a bespoke commission, while beyond this there are opportunities all the way up to complete vehicles designed to individual specification."

The custom finish is paired with contrasting platinum-finished wheels with fuchsia accents. The interior wears a white leather and Alcantara mix, with fuchsia pinstriping on everything from the steering wheel, to door panels, to the rear-view mirror. Along with the bespoke color elements both inside and out, MSO has finished the exhaust and window surrounds in a Stealthy Grey finish, with carbon fiber components from the MSO Defined range throughout.

This is the fourth McLaren that Mr. Fux will add to his collection, following a 12C finished in McLaren Orange, a 12C Spider finished in bespoke purple, and the aforementioned P1, finished in bespoke green.

Source: McLaren



