BMW just gave the 8 Series Concept its North American debut on the coast of Pebble Beach. A new batch of spy shots reveal that the production model has a set of headlights that look like the conceptual version of the luxury coupe.

The production-spec 8 Series doesn’t have quite as rounded of a front end as the concept. This causes the headlights to grow a little vertically, so they lose some of the squinting appearance of the model currently on display at Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the large corner intakes appear to disappear in favor of more conventional fascia design. The large holes in the front largely defined the concept’s face.

BMW seems to tone down the production 8 Series shape in profile, too. The concept features a rising beltline and large outlet behind the front wheels. Neither of these elements are as prominent on this test mule, though. The roof also appears flatter.

The story is the same at the back where this test mule loses the concept’s massive outlets behind each wheel. The sharp-edged taillights are still present, though.

There are no photos yet of the production 8 Series’ cabin, but many elements from the concept could arrive on it. A digital instrument panel, capacitive switches, and ample amounts of metal trim would be likely inclusions. However, the deep-dished steering wheel might be hard to incorporate due to safety issues with packaging the airbag.

The 8 Series powertrain also remains the mystery. BMW says that the platform can support a variety of engines, ranging from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a biturbo 6.6-liter V12. As a luxury grand tourer expect the company to install its more powerful mills. A spy video revealed a rumbling exhaust note that hinted at the possibility of a V8 under the hood.

The production model will debut in 2018 and will be on sale later in that year.

