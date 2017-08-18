Guntherworks also adds a carbon-fiber widebody kit, adjustable rear wing, and LED headlights.

Singer Vehicle Design has become the specialist at reimagining Porsche 911s into 1970s-inspired hot rods, and a company called Guntherwerks has started applying a similar approach to the 993 generation of the company’s iconic coupe from the mid 1990s. The firm unveiled its $525,000 400R at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during this year’s Monterey Car Week. Guntherwerks will build a limited run of 25 of them starting later this year with deliveries in 2018.

Instead of the 993’s usual 3.6-liter flat six, Guntherwerks installs a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter what produces over 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 330 pound-feet (447 Newton-meters), versus 270 hp (201 kW) from the original powerplant. It runs through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Guntherwerks adds a widebody kit that evokes the broad shape of the 993-spec Porsche 911 GT2. It replaces the bumpers, fenders, and roof with carbon-fiber pieces. The muscular flares allow for the fitment of 315/30 18-inch rear tires. A set of KW Clubsport coilovers lets the coupe hunker down over the aggressive Pirelli P Zero Rosso rubber. There’s also an adjustable wing at the back. LED headlights lend a modern touch.

The company also transforms the cabin by mixing luxury and sportiness. Leather and Alcantara cover fixed racing seats. A red background for the tachometer makes it grab attention in the instrument panel. A carbon-fiber panel replaces the rear seats, and there’s a half roll cage back there for extra safety on the track. Driving the 400R should be comfy because there’s air conditioning and heating. Belgium’s Conid Pens make the custom keys for the vehicle.

Guntherwerks clients can opt to donate their own 993-generation 911 for the conversion into the 400R, but the firm can source a donor car for customers, too.

Source: Guntherwerks

