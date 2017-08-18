Hide press release Show press release

GUNTHERWERKS UNVEILS BESPOKE 400R CONCEPT AT THE QUAIL, A MOTORSPORTS GATHERING



Garden Grove, Calif. (August 18, 2017) – Guntherwerks, a company dedicated to remastering the iconic

Porsche® 993, held the global reveal of its highly-anticipated concept, the 400R, at The Quail, A Motorsports

Gathering on August 18. The company will begin producing a limited run of the concept later this year.



Hand-built and re-engineered from the ground up for the most discerning clientele, the 400R is built on a

Porsche® 993 platform, which is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the 911®. The 400R incorporates

modern technology, while still maintaining the essential components of the original car that inspired so

many enthusiasts. The body has been widened extensively with the bumpers massaged to blend seamlessly

to produce a unique silhouette, while still remaining instantly recognizable as a 993.



Each 400R is equipped with a 4.0L naturally aspirated air-cooled engine, hand-built and meticulously tested

by Rothsport Racing to produce over 400hp and 330lb/ft. No stone has been left unturned with the 400R.

From its top-of-the-line coilovers, massive 315/30/18 rear tires and adjustable aerodynamic capabilities,

the 400R is truly a performance-built machine.



The 400R’s interior is customizable, but fastidiously upgraded with leather and Alcantara options, fixed

bucket seats that pay homage to the vintage 993 race cars, a carbon fiber rear seat delete, a half cage

behind the driver’s head and a classic 5-dial dashboard with a rev counter in the middle.



“Aesthetically and technologically, the 993 is considered by many multiple decade Porsche aficionados as

the last real Porsche,” said car collector and Porsche enthusiast, Peter Nam, CEO of Guntherwerks. “With

the 400R, we set out to build a car that incorporated modern technology while still appealing to the

enthusiasts who covet these cars today. In essence, the 400R is the car we imagine Porsche would have

built if the advanced technology within the 400R was available.”



Only 25 examples will be made, with first customer deliveries expected by early 2018. Customers can supply

their own road-legal 1994-1999 993 Series Porsche® 911® Coupe for the basis of the Guntherwerks 400R

conversion. Alternatively, Guntherwerks can source a suitable donor car that can be used as the basis of

their 400R remanufacture.



About Guntherwerks

Based in Southern California, Guntherwerks was founded on the principles of passion, performance and a

drive to embed modern technologies into a classic masterpiece. Specializing in the development of aircooled

911s®, the company is currently working on the limited run production of the 400R. The

Guntherwerks 400R is a modern interpretation of Porsche’s last air-cooled 911®, the 993. Regarded by

many as the pinnacle of the 911®, the team at Guntherwerks has worked tirelessly to retain the driving

experience offered by the original car, while evolving its DNA. For more information please visit

http://guntherwerks.com/ or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.



Guntherwerks is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed nor, in any way, affiliated with Porsche

Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche, AG. The Porsche® name and crest, 993® and 911® are

trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their

respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for purpose of reference only.



GUNTHERWERKS 400R SPEC SHEET



The Guntherwerks 400R is a modern interpretation of Porsche’s last air-cooled 911, the 993.

Regarded by many as the pinnacle of the 911, the Guntherwerks team has worked tirelessly to

retain the driving experience offered by the original car, while evolving its DNA.



Customers can supply their own fully road legal 1994-1999 993 Series Porsche 911 Coupe for the

basis of the Guntherwerks 400R conversion. Alternatively, Guntherwerks can source a suitable

donor car that can then be used as the basis of their 400R remanufacture.

CHASSIS | BODY

Guntherwerks carbon fiber body work including bumpers, fenders, roof and more.

Carbon fiber fenders are 30mm wider than stock

Custom adjustable rear spoiler

Fully integrated rear roll hoop and front strut bracing

18 specific paint colors for the Guntherwerks 400R with bespoke options available



ENGINE | EXHAUST | DRIVE AND TRANSMISSION

Rothsport 4.0 producing over 400hp and 330lbft of torque with a 7800rpm redline

Lightweight stainless steel equal length headers

Dual exit center mounted exhaust

Custom built Getrag G50 6 speed gearbox with bespoke gear ratios

Custom Carbon Clutch differential



ELECTRICAL | LIGHTING

Motec ECU

ECU controlled air conditioning and heating

Custom 3D printed housings complete with aerospace glass for the LED headlights

Retains the iconic taillight bar enhanced by the latest LED technology



SUSPENSION | BRAKES | WHEELS

KW Clubsport coil-overs, combined with KW HLS (Hydraulic Lift System) allowing the front

of the car to be lifted over obstacles

Bushings, drop-links, and front/rear sway bars are uprated

Lightweight RS Spec EVO uprights from the Porsche competition program

Geometry settings modified to take advantage to the cars extra width

Brembo R35 GTR 6/4 Piston Billet Monoblock Calipers with 2-piece drilled rotors

High pressure braided brake lines

Brake vents built into the custom Guntherwerks front bumper

WHEELS | TIRES

Custom developed 18’’ 3-piece forged aluminum wheels paying homage to the iconic

wheels from the GT2.

Wheel Sizes: 18"x8.5'' front and 18"x11.5'' rear.

Tires are 245/35/18 front and 315/30/18 rear Pirelli P Zero Rosso tires

INTERIOR

High performance custom Guntherwerks carbon fiber backed bucket seats available in a

wide choice of colors and optional finishes

Guntherwerks carbon fiber rear seat delete.

The doors, dashboard, center console, armrests, rear quarter panels and dashboard insert

all custom upholstered include deviated stitching; hounds tooth fabric inserts and full

leather amongst many other options.

Bespoke aluminum pedals, door handles, speaker rings and ignition cover

Custom Guntherwerks gauges calibrated to 200mph & 7800rpm redline

Guntherwerks 2-piece carbon fiber luggage compartment liner



IGNITION KEY

Guntherwerks 400R is supplied with two of these bespoke keys. They are presented in a

custom made wooden box complete with a bespoke Guntherwerks Pen. Made by Conid

Pens in Antwerp Belgium, they are as bespoke as the 400R itself.



THE GUNTHERWERKS 400R WILL START AT $525,000.