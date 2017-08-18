GUNTHERWERKS UNVEILS BESPOKE 400R CONCEPT AT THE QUAIL, A MOTORSPORTS GATHERING
Garden Grove, Calif. (August 18, 2017) – Guntherwerks, a company dedicated to remastering the iconic
Porsche® 993, held the global reveal of its highly-anticipated concept, the 400R, at The Quail, A Motorsports
Gathering on August 18. The company will begin producing a limited run of the concept later this year.
Hand-built and re-engineered from the ground up for the most discerning clientele, the 400R is built on a
Porsche® 993 platform, which is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the 911®. The 400R incorporates
modern technology, while still maintaining the essential components of the original car that inspired so
many enthusiasts. The body has been widened extensively with the bumpers massaged to blend seamlessly
to produce a unique silhouette, while still remaining instantly recognizable as a 993.
Each 400R is equipped with a 4.0L naturally aspirated air-cooled engine, hand-built and meticulously tested
by Rothsport Racing to produce over 400hp and 330lb/ft. No stone has been left unturned with the 400R.
From its top-of-the-line coilovers, massive 315/30/18 rear tires and adjustable aerodynamic capabilities,
the 400R is truly a performance-built machine.
The 400R’s interior is customizable, but fastidiously upgraded with leather and Alcantara options, fixed
bucket seats that pay homage to the vintage 993 race cars, a carbon fiber rear seat delete, a half cage
behind the driver’s head and a classic 5-dial dashboard with a rev counter in the middle.
“Aesthetically and technologically, the 993 is considered by many multiple decade Porsche aficionados as
the last real Porsche,” said car collector and Porsche enthusiast, Peter Nam, CEO of Guntherwerks. “With
the 400R, we set out to build a car that incorporated modern technology while still appealing to the
enthusiasts who covet these cars today. In essence, the 400R is the car we imagine Porsche would have
built if the advanced technology within the 400R was available.”
Only 25 examples will be made, with first customer deliveries expected by early 2018. Customers can supply
their own road-legal 1994-1999 993 Series Porsche® 911® Coupe for the basis of the Guntherwerks 400R
conversion. Alternatively, Guntherwerks can source a suitable donor car that can be used as the basis of
their 400R remanufacture.
About Guntherwerks
Based in Southern California, Guntherwerks was founded on the principles of passion, performance and a
drive to embed modern technologies into a classic masterpiece. Specializing in the development of aircooled
911s®, the company is currently working on the limited run production of the 400R. The
Guntherwerks 400R is a modern interpretation of Porsche’s last air-cooled 911®, the 993. Regarded by
many as the pinnacle of the 911®, the team at Guntherwerks has worked tirelessly to retain the driving
experience offered by the original car, while evolving its DNA. For more information please visit
http://guntherwerks.com/ or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Guntherwerks is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed nor, in any way, affiliated with Porsche
Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche, AG. The Porsche® name and crest, 993® and 911® are
trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their
respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for purpose of reference only.
GUNTHERWERKS 400R SPEC SHEET
CHASSIS | BODY
- Guntherwerks carbon fiber body work including bumpers, fenders, roof and more.
- Carbon fiber fenders are 30mm wider than stock
- Custom adjustable rear spoiler
- Fully integrated rear roll hoop and front strut bracing
- 18 specific paint colors for the Guntherwerks 400R with bespoke options available
ENGINE | EXHAUST | DRIVE AND TRANSMISSION
- Rothsport 4.0 producing over 400hp and 330lbft of torque with a 7800rpm redline
- Lightweight stainless steel equal length headers
- Dual exit center mounted exhaust
- Custom built Getrag G50 6 speed gearbox with bespoke gear ratios
- Custom Carbon Clutch differential
ELECTRICAL | LIGHTING
- Motec ECU
- ECU controlled air conditioning and heating
- Custom 3D printed housings complete with aerospace glass for the LED headlights
- Retains the iconic taillight bar enhanced by the latest LED technology
SUSPENSION | BRAKES | WHEELS
- KW Clubsport coil-overs, combined with KW HLS (Hydraulic Lift System) allowing the front
of the car to be lifted over obstacles
- Bushings, drop-links, and front/rear sway bars are uprated
- Lightweight RS Spec EVO uprights from the Porsche competition program
- Geometry settings modified to take advantage to the cars extra width
- Brembo R35 GTR 6/4 Piston Billet Monoblock Calipers with 2-piece drilled rotors
- High pressure braided brake lines
- Brake vents built into the custom Guntherwerks front bumper
WHEELS | TIRES
- Custom developed 18’’ 3-piece forged aluminum wheels paying homage to the iconic
wheels from the GT2.
- Wheel Sizes: 18”x8.5’’ front and 18”x11.5’’ rear.
- Tires are 245/35/18 front and 315/30/18 rear Pirelli P Zero Rosso tires
INTERIOR
- High performance custom Guntherwerks carbon fiber backed bucket seats available in a
wide choice of colors and optional finishes
- Guntherwerks carbon fiber rear seat delete.
- The doors, dashboard, center console, armrests, rear quarter panels and dashboard insert
all custom upholstered include deviated stitching; hounds tooth fabric inserts and full
leather amongst many other options.
- Bespoke aluminum pedals, door handles, speaker rings and ignition cover
- Custom Guntherwerks gauges calibrated to 200mph & 7800rpm redline
- Guntherwerks 2-piece carbon fiber luggage compartment liner
IGNITION KEY
- Guntherwerks 400R is supplied with two of these bespoke keys. They are presented in a
custom made wooden box complete with a bespoke Guntherwerks Pen. Made by Conid
Pens in Antwerp Belgium, they are as bespoke as the 400R itself.
THE GUNTHERWERKS 400R WILL START AT $525,000.