Porsche has introduced innovative lightweight wheels with braided carbon fiber, made especially for the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. Those beautiful alloys you seen in the attached images, the automaker says, are 20 percent lighter and 20 percent stronger than regular alloy wheels.

Manufactured entirely from carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), the wheels have a reduced unsprung weight and are “perfectly optimized” for absorbing longitudinal and lateral forces. Also, low rotating masses mean “more spontaneity both in acceleration and braking,” resulting in increased driving pleasure.







The manufacturing process is complex and involves cutting and assembling over 200 individual components. Porsche uses the world’s largest carbon fiber braiding machine with a diameter of approximately nine meters to braid carbon fiber. Once the wheel is assembled, it is impregnated with resin and pre-hardened at high pressure and high temperatures. A long cooling process completes the procedures of assembling the wheel and is followed by lacquer finish.

The German sports brand claims it is the first in the mass automotive industry to use this extremely complex process, offering “key advantages over the more conventional method of manufacturing pre-impregnated carbon-fiber fabric.” The technology makes the material structure of the carbon “considerably” denser and more compact, while the manufacturing process produces less waste. Each wheel is made of 11 miles (18 kilometers) carbon fiber or eight square meters.

The painting process for the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is also pretty unique. The wheels are first painted the distinct burnished gold and then are entirely painted black over the top. Then, technicians program a laser machine to such a precise level of intensity that it burns off the black layer of paint to leave the gold visible, making the contrast line.

The wheels will be offered as an option for the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series starting early next year wearing a price of €15,232 in Germany ($17,970 at the current exchange rates).

Source: Porsche