In May this year, during the Wörthersee GTI meet, Audi revealed a near-production variant of its A5 Sportback model, equipped with gasoline engine running on compressed natural gas. It is now making the transition to a production vehicle, already available to order at the German brand’s dealerships.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter TFSI bivalent motor producing 170 horsepower (125 kilowatts) and 199 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters), and running on one of three fuels - Audi e-gas, conventional CNG (compressed natural gas), or gasoline. The unit is based on the standard gasoline-burning 2.0 TFSI but works on an “innovative combustion principle.” Audi promises the premium liftback will need an average of 3.8 to 4.2 kilograms CNG per 62 miles (100 kilometers) with corresponding CO2 emissions of 102 to 114 grams per kilometer.







Joining Audi’s CNG range is also the A4 Avant G-Tron which is powered by the same 2.0-liter engine. Fuel consumption is almost identical at 3.8-4.4 kg/62 miles (kg/100 km) and 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes 8.5 seconds. When running on CNG, the wagon can reach a maximum speed of 139 mph (223 kph).

The automaker says both the A5 Sportback G-Tron and A4 Avant G-Tron can travel up to 310 miles (500 kilometers) on CNG measured by the NEDC cycle. Once the pressure in the tank, made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) and glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP), falls to 10 bar (0.6 kilograms of gas), the engine automatically switches to gasoline operation. This delivers additional range of more than 280 miles (450 km) for a grand total of 590 miles (950 km).

Audi will bring the A4 Avant G-Tron at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September to showcase its CNG technology. Customers interested in this eco-friendly solution can already order both models with prices in Germany starting at €40,800 for the A5 Sportback ($47,930 at the current exchange rates) and €40,300 ($47,355) for the A4 Avant.

Source: Audi